Ilhan Omar Makes Reelection Decision Amid Citizenship, Immigration Fraud Scrutiny

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced Friday that she is running for re-election despite mounting federal investigations and a proposed bill seeking to ban her from Congress.

Omar represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic area centered around Minneapolis. First elected in the so-called blue wave of 2018, Omar announced her 2026 candidacy by posting a photo of herself filing the necessary paperwork.

“Filed for reelection. Excited to continue representing the incredible people of Minnesota’s Fifth District,” Omar wrote via X.

Filed for reelection. Excited to continue representing the incredible people of Minnesota’s Fifth District. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V5GZiRlGNR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 29, 2026

Her announcement came just a week after Vice President JD Vance said the DOJ launched a criminal investigation into allegations that Omar committed immigration fraud in connection with a marriage to her alleged brother.

Separately, Omar is facing a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to ban foreign-born individuals from serving in the U.S. Congress. Omar was born in Somalia.

Led by Rep. Nancy Mace, the proposed amendment would also require federal judges and Senate-confirmed officeholders to be natural-born citizens, mirroring the same standard required for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“The people writing America’s laws, confirming America’s judges, and representing America on the world stage should have one loyalty: America. Not any other country,” Mace said in a statement.

“For too long we have allowed foreign born members to hold seats in this government while making clear they are America last, not America first,” Mace added.

In response to Mace’s proposed amendment, Omar said in an interview on Fox News: “Good luck to her.”