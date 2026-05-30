Saturday, May 30, 2026

Ilhan Omar Makes Reelection Decision Amid Citizenship, Immigration Fraud Scrutiny

Omar is facing a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to ban foreign-born individuals from serving in the U.S. Congress. Omar was born in Somalia...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced Friday that she is running for re-election despite mounting federal investigations and a proposed bill seeking to ban her from Congress.

Omar represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic area centered around Minneapolis. First elected in the so-called blue wave of 2018, Omar announced her 2026 candidacy by posting a photo of herself filing the necessary paperwork.

“Filed for reelection. Excited to continue representing the incredible people of Minnesota’s Fifth District,” Omar wrote via X.

Her announcement came just a week after Vice President JD Vance said the DOJ launched a criminal investigation into allegations that Omar committed immigration fraud in connection with a marriage to her alleged brother.

Separately, Omar is facing a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to ban foreign-born individuals from serving in the U.S. Congress. Omar was born in Somalia.

Led by Rep. Nancy Mace, the proposed amendment would also require federal judges and Senate-confirmed officeholders to be natural-born citizens, mirroring the same standard required for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“The people writing America’s laws, confirming America’s judges, and representing America on the world stage should have one loyalty: America. Not any other country,” Mace said in a statement.

“For too long we have allowed foreign born members to hold seats in this government while making clear they are America last, not America first,” Mace added.

In response to Mace’s proposed amendment, Omar said in an interview on Fox News: “Good luck to her.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jeff Bezos’s Rocket Explodes, Sparking Investigation
Next article
Kai Hoffmann: Gold’s Bull Market Remains Intact

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com