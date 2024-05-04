Biden Expands Health Coverage Access to DACA Illegals

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Biden administration announced on May 3, 2024, that illegal aliens under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will gain access to affordable healthcare coverage funded by taxpayers.

The final rule, published by the Department of Health and Human Services, will remove the prohibition on DACA recipients’ eligibility for Affordable Care Act coverage for the first time, the Epoch Times reported.

“HHS is committed to making health coverage accessible for DACA recipients, Dreamers, who have worked hard to live the American Dream. More than one-third of DACA recipients currently do not have health insurance, so making them eligible to enroll in coverage will improve their health and well-being and help the overall economy,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

Joe Biden also commented on the anti-American decision.

“Dreamers are our loved ones, our nurses, teachers, and small business owners. And they deserve the promise of health care just like all of us. On Day One of my administration, I sent a comprehensive immigration reform plan to Congress to protect Dreamers and their families. Only Congress can provide Dreamers permanent status and a pathway to citizenship. Congress must act,” he said.

White House domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden said that the new rule is projected to force taxpayers to pay for more than 100,000 DACA recipients’ healthcare coverage.

As of May 4, 2024, most illegals were ineligible for federal health benefits. However, the new rule would enable DACA recipients to gain access to the ACA’s Health Insurance Marketplace or get coverage through a Basic Health Program.

Additionally, most illegals with deferred action status are eligible for coverage under the ACA, while DACA illegals are not eligible for coverage. Tanden said on May 2, 2024, that the new rule specifically addresses this issue.

“Under this final rule, anyone with deferred action status, whether through the DACA program or otherwise, is treated as lawfully present for purposes of obtaining coverage under the ACA,” Tanden said.

DACA recipients will be able to apply for coverage through HealthCare.gov and state-based marketplaces starting in November 2024, a White House fact sheet indicated.

Republicans opposed the decision, arguing that taxpayers should not spend their money on people who are not even supposed to be in the country.