Sunday, November 16, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Clarifies ‘Trump Blowing Bubba’ Email

'For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton shakes hands with Jeffrey Epstein as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on. / IMAGE: William J. Clinton Presidential Library via Daily Mail

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A newly released email from deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, has taken the internet by storm for its salacious suggestion that “Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba”—a comment that some have interpreted to mean that President Donald Trump gave a blowjob to former President Bill Clinton.

But Mark Epstein says the email’s not what it sounds like.

“Recently, emails from 2018 between my brother and me were made public. They were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two others and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks,” Mark said in a Saturday press release.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton. Any attempt to conflate that reference with President Clinton, or to read sweeping implications into them, misrepresents both the purpose and the tone of the original correspondence.”

The emails in question are from March 2018. On March 19 of that year, Mark emailed Jeffrey to ask how he was doing.

“What is your boy Donald up to now?” Mark asked, to which Jeffrey replied: “All good. Bannon with me.”

Jeffrey’s response was apparently referencing MAGA commentator Steve Bannon. It prompted Mark to tell Jeffrey: “Ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”

Jeffrey then responded by saying, “And I thought I had tsuris”—a Yiddish word for aggravation. Mark further joked: “You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard.”

“You mean Donni TEE,” Jeffrey responded.

The email exchange, released as part of a trove of documents from the House Oversight Committee, has sparked widespread speculation online.

Conservative streamer Nick Fuentes—himself the subject to rumors of homosexuality—made light of the matter. He said he thinks Trump probably didn’t actually “blow Bubba,” but that the president’s chosen YMCA theme song doesn’t inspire confidence.

“The signs were there … His anthem is the YMCA by the Village People. That’s crazy that diehard Trump supporters call me gay, and then they went to the RNC where he was dancing with the Village People to the YMCA,” Fuentes joked. “Self-awareness much?”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

