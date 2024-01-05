Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Breaks Silence over Alleged Sex Tapes

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The brother of the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein revealed what he knows about alleged sex tape extortions.

Mark Epstein told the New York Post that he does not think his brother blackmailed potential allies or associated with long-rumored sex tapes. However, he also conceded that he wasn’t immediately tied to the property where the alleged rapes could have been recorded.

“This is just an opinion — I never really believed they existed,” he said. “Jeffrey was buying islands in the Virgin Islands. He had his own private 727 [jet]. Do you think he needed to make money by extortion?”

Mark Epstein’s remarks came in response to allegations that Jeffrey Epstein secretly recorded his allies in potentially damaging situations to later use them as potential get-out-of-jail cards.

Among the individuals tied to the alleged tapes are former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Mark Epstein’s pushback also followed the release of reported flight lists showing allies of the late pedophile.

Notably, Clinton’s name appeared a whopping total of 73 times, a drastically high number compared to the meager four times that Trump’s name appeared in the infamous lists. Neither were implicated in potentially illegal acts, the NY Post reported.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s disgraced former sex trafficker, reportedly said during a 2016 interview for a reporter’s book that there are tapes of both Trump and Clinton.

But Mark Epstein warned that his brother made his money off the “financial world” and did not need tapes of influential individuals for potential gains.

“He knew how to make money in the financial world. He knew all the dirty tricks. When he was on Wall Street he learned all the tricks before Wall Street was cleaned up,” Mark Epstein added.

“I think you could argue that I knew Jeff better than anybody, and some of these stories seem so far fetched,” he continued.

The man said that his brother’s New York City-based townhouse did not have a widespread security system to catch allies in and out of the property. He conceded, however, that he was not physically present to assess the home.

“There was not an extensive camera system in the New York House,” he stated. “I was told there were no cameras in the house — like spycams. But… I wasn’t there.”