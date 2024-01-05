Epstein: Clinton’s Predilections Made 22-Yr-Old Lewinsky Seem Like Old Maid

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) According to court documents recently unsealed for the first time, billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein once told one of his clients that former President Bill Clinton “likes them young,” alluding to the young girls Epstein prostituted out with his partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, the Independent reported.

The statement was made by Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg, who was reporting hearsay of Clinton’s involvement in the ordeal.

“[Epstein] said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” she testified, adding that she never saw Clinton on the island or on Epstein’s plane herself.

When asked if she knew Clinton was a friend of Epstein, she said: “I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton. I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together.”

And though Clinton’s name appeared over 70 times in the first batch of documents, there appeared to be no evidence that would lead to charges against him.

Maxwell herself even named Clinton, according to court documents.

“What is my relationship to [Clinton]?” Maxwell wrote in an email. “[Prince] Andrew on and on. Let’s rest till monday. I need head space.”

The unsealed documents briefly transfixed the news cycle and reignited interest in the mystery surrounding Epstein, who died while awaiting trial in 2019, ostensibly from suicide.

In the documents, dozens of known Epstein associates were finally confirmed, including Clinton and England’s Prince Andrew.

Clinton’s sexual appetites have, in fact, been the subject of scandal since even before his presidency.

He was notoriously impeached in 1998 for obstruction of justice and perjury after a semen-stained dress belonging to 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky confirmed that the then-president had lied both to the public and to federal investigators about his sexual relations with the young woman.

Even so, the claim coming from Epstein, who routinely trafficked underage girls, suggests that Lewinsky may have fallen on the older end of his clandestine conquests.

The latest documents come from a 2015 civil lawsuit pertaining to Epstein and Maxwell. Both were accused of facilitating the sexual abuse of then-minor Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of their sex trafficking.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, who is hearing the case, ruled last year that there was no legal reason to keep the John and Jane Does under wraps, including Clinton.

Only one name is known to have been redacted in the 943 pages released as of Thursday.