Jeffrey Epstein’s Banker Endorses Presidential Hopeful Nikki Haley

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, which recently agreed to pay $290 million to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein for banking the sex trafficker’s criminal enterprise, has endorsed GOP presidential hopeful and virulent neocon Nikki Haley.

“Even if you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you, help Nikki Haley, too. Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reportedly said Wednesday at a conference hosted by the New York Times’ DealBook franchise.

According to CNBC, Dimon stopped short of saying the Republican presidential nominee should be anyone but Trump.

“I would never say that, you know, because he might be the president and I have to deal with him, too,” Dimon reportedly said at the conference, whose audience included hedge fund veteran Bill Ackman, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, media titan David Zaslav and Disney CEO Bob Ige.

Dimon joins a host of other powerbrokers to endorse Haley, who has presented herself as the GOP’s anti-populist candidate. On Tuesday, she received an endorsement from the political network financed largely by billionaire Charles Koch.

Among other positions, Haley has endorsed escalating U.S. involvement in the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, removing caps on American corporations hiring foreign workers, and removing anonymity from the internet.

Unfortunately, Haley’s big-money backing reportedly has her rising in the polls, her globalist anti-liberty policy positions notwithstanding. A recent CNN poll put Haley showed that about 20% of the voters supported her in New Hampsire, putting her in second place behind Trump in that state.

Meanwhile, Dimon has disavowed any connections to Epstein.

“Our CEO reaffirmed after his deposition that, as he has previously said, that he never met with him, never emailed him, does not recall ever discussing his accounts internally, and was not involved in any decisions about his account,” JP Morgan said in a statement earlier this year.

“There are millions and millions of emails and other documents that have been produced in this case and not one comes close to even suggesting that he had any role in decisions about Epstein’s accounts.”

However, it was revealed in April that Epstein worked closely with Mary Erdoes, a senior lieutenant to Dimon.

A court approved the $290 million settlement between JP Morgan and Epstein’s victims earlier this month, despite objections from one of the survivors.

