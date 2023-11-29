Quantcast
Wednesday, November 29, 2023

GOP Prepared to Unleash 150 Subpoenas if Dems Target SCOTUS Justices

'The Left is furious ... that they cannot control the court. [They're] throwing the kitchen sink at trying to make the American people think that it's a corrupt court...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
David Rubenstein
David Rubenstein / IMAGE: Sine Institute of Policy & Politics via YouTube

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Republican lawmakers are preparing an estimated 150 subpoenas for leftist donors and allies in the event that their Democrat counterparts proceed with a politicized campaign against conservative Supreme Court justices.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee—led by Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.—have launched several attacks on justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito in particular, according to Brietbart.

“The Left is furious … that they cannot control the court,” said Mark Paoletta, a former White House lawyer and current fellow at the Center for Renewing America.

Democrats are “throwing the kitchen sink at trying to make the American people think that it’s a corrupt court,” he added.

Among the targets they are planning to investigate are conservative leader Leonard Leo and GOP donor Harlan Crow, both of whom have been subjected to well-funded media smear campaigns as a result of their friendships with the justices.

Republicans are hoping that their in-kind response will be a deterrence to Democrats, underscoring the fact that liberal justices and lawmakers alike have also benefited from their relationships with affluent influence-peddlers.

Democrat mega-donor David Rubenstein, for example, hosted President Joe Biden and his family for Thanksgiving last week, and historically has provided lavish accommodations for liberals and Democrats.

Retired Justice Stephen Breyer traveled in Rubenstein’s private jet to a Nantucket wedding in 2014, while he was still active on the high court. No officials questioned the ethical ramifications of this action.

In 2018, billionaire Morris Kahn flew then-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg all over the Middle East, yet no one opened an investigation.

The subpoenas and subsequent investigations could result in a firestorm of revelations, including some about Biden’s relationship with deceased pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his infamous travel logs.

Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and James Comer, R-Ky., can issue congressional subpoenas as respective chairmen of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees.

