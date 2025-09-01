Jeffrey Epstein Wanted U.S. to Attack Iran, Leaked Emails Suggest

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Hackers have leaked apparent emails from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, many of them containing communications with deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Barak’s association with Epstein has been known for years. The emails between them were posted on a site called Distributed Denial of Secrets—described as a site similar to WikiLeaks—and first reported on by Reason Magazine.

According to Reason, much of the communications between Barak and Epstein were about their venture into a firm called Carbyne Ltd., which sells software to police departments and other government agencies that allows them to access callers’ smartphones during emergencies.

Reason reporter Matthew Petti also found an email where Epstein apparently called for the U.S. to attack Iran.

“Hopefully someone suggests getting authorization now for Iran. The Congress [would] do it,” Epstein wrote to Barak on Sept. 1, 2013.

Epstein’s email came months after Iran unveiled a new uranium production facility, according to a contemporaneous report from the news site Your Middle East. Iran was also reportedly dealing with sanctions from the United Nations, and had failed to successfully negotiate a deal about its nuclear program.

Iran would go on to sign a deal with the Obama administration, which President Donald Trump then overturned shortly after taking office in 2016.

Fast forward nearly a decade, and Epstein might finally get his wish. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are at new highs. The U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, though the full extent of the damage done to them is unclear.

Congress has yet to authorize any military action against Iran.

