Monday, September 1, 2025

Trump Says He will Sign Executive Order Ending Mail-in Voting

President Donald Trump said he will be signing an executive order ending mail-in voting and requiring voter ID.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
An Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary/AP Photo

(Elyse Apel, The Center Square) President Donald Trump said he will be signing an executive order ending mail-in voting and requiring voter ID.

“Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS,” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday night. “I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!!”

Currently, every state in the U.S. allows for some form of mail-in voting. In a few states, elections are all-mail voting, meaning voting is conducted primarily by mail and registered voters are automatically sent ballots.

Those states include California, Colorado, Washington and five others. Utah will be ending automatic mail-in ballots starting in 2029.

Trump has long pushed for a strengthening of the American election system, especially after widespread allegations of voter fraud following the 2020 election.

As a part of that effort, Trump signed an executive order in March to bolster the enforcement of election law by establishing new voter identification requirements for federal elections.

That order also addressed some aspects of mail-in voting, namely directing the U.S. Attorney General to take “all necessary action” to ensure that mail-in votes are counted only up until Election Day and not after. Following many legal challenges to the March executive order, it is still making its way through the courts.

Critics say Trump taking additional executive action on elections could be considered unconstitutional as states have broad election authority.

“The president lacks the authority to take either step,” said Democracy Docket, a voters rights group, of Trump’s announcement. “A presidential order to end mail-in voting would be blatantly unconstitutional. The U.S. Constitution gives the states the primary authority to regulate elections, while empowering Congress to “at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations. The Framers never considered authorizing the president to oversee elections.”

Republicans have supported Trump’s effort, even looking to codify some of his March executive order’s actions into law, as previously reported by The Center Square.

This isn’t the first time Trump has teased a coming executive order ending mail-in voting.

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS,” he posted on Truth Social. “WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

In that post, Trump also addressed claims that these actions are unconstitutional.

“States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes,” Trump said. “They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do.”

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jeffrey Epstein Wanted U.S. to Attack Iran, Leaked Emails Suggest
Next article
Kamala Harris Pro-Union X Post Inspires Major Labor Day Backlash

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com