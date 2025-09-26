Friday, September 26, 2025

Trump Envoy Ric Grenell Says He’s Still in Contact With Venezuelan Government

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses government loyalists gathered at the presidential palace in support of his reelection one month after the presidential vote, in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Ric Grenell, a special envoy for President Trump, said this week that he remains in contact with the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro despite soaring tensions between Washington and Caracas.

After the US bombed a boat off the coast of Venezuela for the first time, Maduro sent a letter to President Trump, where the Venezuelan leader disputed the claims that his government was involved in drug trafficking and said he wanted talks with the US and was ready to engage with Grenell.

When asked about the letter and if he would engage with Maduro in an appearance on CBS Mornings, Grenell said, “I’ve already engaged at the direction of President Trump. I’ve spoken to Mr. Maduro. I’ve gone down to Venezuela and I continue to talk to his team.”

Grenell traveled to Venezuela on January 31, met with Maduro, and returned home with six Americans who were detained in Venezuela. But his diplomatic efforts have angered other members of the Trump administration, and there are reportedly tensions between Grenell and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has long wanted regime change in Venezuela.

After Grenell’s latest comments about his engagement with Maduro, other Trump officials complained about him in comments to Semafor. “Unfortunately, Ric Grenell’s personal comments have been out of step with the president and administration, and the president himself and secretary of state should be deemed as the official policymakers,” one administration official said.

Another source close to the White House told the outlet that Grenell “appears to have created a new genre of Maduro fan fiction where the dictator is just a good guy who’s misunderstood, where drugs aren’t a problem, and where providing hard currency to the world’s most wanted terrorist isn’t a big deal.”

While some officials are ripping Grenell over his diplomatic efforts, Venezuela continues to cooperate with the US on deportations of Venezuelan citizens. Reuters reported that despite the tension and US military actions in the region, twice-weekly deportation flights moving illegal migrants to Venezuela from the US have continued uninterrupted.

In his letter to Trump, Maduro suggested that the US and Venezuela had resolved an issue with deportations through diplomacy facilitated by Grenell. “I recall the fake news that Venezuela had refused to accept migrants back to our country, but this issue was quickly resolved and clarified in a conversation with Ambassador Richard Grenell. To date, this channel has functioned flawlessly,” Maduro said.

 

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jeffrey Epstein Paid Someone to ‘Massage Andrew,’ New Records Show
Next article
Netanyahu Tells UN Israel Will ‘Finish the Job’ in Gaza

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com