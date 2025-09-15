Jasmine Crockett Calls ICE ‘Slave Patrols’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, on Sunday compared President Donald Trump’s ICE to slave patrols, the armed groups that enforced slavery in the South.

The controversial Democrat made the comparison during an interview on MSNBC’s Velshi, while attacking Trump’s law-and-order agenda.

“As somebody who understands history, when I see ICE, I see slave patrols,” she claimed. “Now, I never lived through the slave patrol period. But if you know the history of policing in this country, then you understand that they were born out of slave patrols.”

🚨 WTF?! REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: "When I see ICE, I see slave patrols." "If you know the history of policing, you understand they were born out of slave patrols." Jasmine Crockett is ENCOURAGING violence against ICE. She must be expelled from Congress. pic.twitter.com/533hjK5PZk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2025

Slave patrols consisted of armed white men chasing down runaway slaves, punishing them and returning them to their owners.

The left has long claimed that modern policing in America is rooted in this system and that its prejudice and racism continues today.

Crockett also lashed out at the Supreme Court’s decision to pause a lower court’s injunction against the Trump administration’s methods of locating and identifying illegal aliens.

She said that “it’s almost like you can just go grab them up.”

“That is what they’re saying. And that is the problem. We all should have a problem with that,” she added. “But when you don’t want to teach American history, that includes black history, then you lose out on the benefit of understanding that we have been down this road before and it was not good, and we fixed it once, and it is a shame that we are relitigating this and we are going to have to fix it again.”