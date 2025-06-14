Jamie Raskin Explodes on Conservative Journalist: ‘Get Out of My Face!’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., barked at conservative journalist Nick Sortor, who pressed him on Friday about his past support for illegal aliens, including Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran National and dubbed “Maryland man.”

Raskin grew visibly angry as Sortor asked whether he still backed Garcia after the Trump administration returned him to the U.S. to face a federal human‑trafficking indictment. The Democratic Party had claimed there was no evidence Garcia was a criminal or was tied to gangs.

Raskin was one of Garcia’s most vocal defenders, arguing the Salvadoran national had been deported by mistake. However, he threw that defense out the window when Sortor pressed him.

“Go back to your QAnon meeting!” Raskin shouted. “QAnon is calling you! Go back to QAnon.”

Sortor, unfazed by Raskin’s smears, asked if he believed Maryland residents wanted illegal aliens in their state. Raskin continued hurling insults.

“Get out of my face, you little fascist!” he yelled, repeating the phrase. “Get the hell out of my face, you little fascist.”

“There’s something wrong with you, man, QAnon is calling you! Get back to QAnon.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: I confronted Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin over his support for illegals and he absolutely MELTED DOWN 🤣 He called me “FASCIST” and “Q ANON” as he tried to run away 😂 All I asked is if he still backed Kilmar Abrego Garcia after it was revealed he was TRAFFlCKING… pic.twitter.com/Lvua7nMTmn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 12, 2025

Raskin’s refusal to defend Garcia was striking, given his staunch advocacy in the past.

The Democratic lawmaker had appeared in multiple media interviews, delivered statements to press outlets, and even issued formal remarks through his congressional office, all in defense of Garcia.

“The Administration has produced no viable evidence that he was a member of any gang and admitted his detention and removal were an ‘error,’” Raskin said in a joint statement with House colleagues. “He was given no chance to see what he was accused of or to plead his case—just snatched, shackled, and shipped off to a Salvadoran prison with the very gang members whose persecution he had fled and had been given protection from.”