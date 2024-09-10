James Earl Jones Dies at 93, Remembered for Iconic Roles

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) With a career spanning six decades that included nearly 200 film and television credits as an actor (and many more onstage), James Earl Jones died Monday at 93, surrounded by his family, according to CNN.

The far-left network’s “This is CNN” tagline was one of the many roles to which he lent his distinctive vocal talents to, with notable highlights including the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and Mufasa in Disney’s “The Lion King.”

The actor, who made his film debut auspiciously with the role of Lt. Lothar Zogg in Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 classic Dr. Strangelove, also had memorable performances in the baseball classic Field of Dreams, costarring Kevin Costner, as well as Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America.

James Earl Jones has passed away at the age of 93. – Field of Dreams

– The Sandlot

– Darth Vader

– The Lion King One of the greatest actors to ever live. pic.twitter.com/fXbKBTq3Qp — OutKick (@Outkick) September 9, 2024

His big break in the Star Wars movies happened almost by chance. He recorded all his lines in a few hours and was paid $7,000 for the uncredited voiceover role in the first eponymous film of the now-ubiquitous franchise.

Although British actor David Prowse was the person inside the suit, director George Lucas “thought he wanted a—pardon the expression—darker voice,” Jones told the American Film Institute. “I lucked out.”

RIP JAMES EARL JONES – one of the most iconic voices in cinema. This is how Darth Vader sounded before and after JEJ's voice was dubbed in. #rip pic.twitter.com/AhcilzmG0G — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) September 9, 2024

Along with screen legends like Sidney Poitier, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, the racially-mixed Jones took a pioneering place in breaking down cinematic barriers for African–American men.

He was nominated for one Academy Award—best actor in a leading role for 1971’s The Great White Hype—and eventually received an honorary Oscar in 2012 for his body of work, making him one of the elite EGOT recipients to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

#JamesEarlJones the esteemed actor who graced numerous films, television productions, and Broadway stages, has died. He achieved prestigious EGOT status, a testament to his remarkable career. At the age of 93, he left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. #legend #RIP pic.twitter.com/0kQHYledUD — Icon Luna (@LegendaryLuna) September 9, 2024

Yet, despite his distinguished and varied career, he also was keenly aware of his particular brand and embraced roles that emphasized “that booming basso profundo, conveying instant dignity or menace,” as CNN noted.

As one of his most famous lines—“I am your father” in The Empire Strikes Back—suggested, there was something inherently paternal in his timbre and delivery.

Rest in peace, James Earl Jones. One of the most powerful, evocative, emotional voices in cinema history. This is the first scene that came to mind, it’s one of my favorites of all time. pic.twitter.com/AcMSv0dttw — joe bro (@jbromovies) September 9, 2024

With his late wife, Cecilia Hart, Jones, had one son of his own, Flynn Earl Jones, who was born when the actor was already in his early 50s.

The younger Jones spent time working as his famous father’s assistant and has continued with his legacy by contributing his vocal talents to audiobooks.

While Jones’s own relationship with his father was limited—he was raised by his grandparents after his dad left the family, ironically enough, to become an actor—a strong mentor also helped guide him on his path to success.

Jones stuttered during childhood, but an English teacher encouraged him to take up acting in Shakespearing performances after discovering he wrote poetry.

“If I hadn’t been a stutterer, I would never have been an actor,” he said in a 2014 CBS News interview.

As an accomplished stage performer, it was still a struggle, he added. “I mangle a word or two every night because the consonants get into a fight with the vowels.”

After word of Jones’s passing, tributes quickly flooded in on social media.

Satire site the Babylon Bee paid its respect by declaring “God announces he will now be voiced by James Earl Jones.”

God Announces He Will Now Be Voiced By James Earl Jones https://t.co/5sbe6ex0Ju pic.twitter.com/RJx5GRu2io — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 9, 2024

Major League Baseball included a video of Jones reciting the national anthem at the 1993 MLB All-Star Game in Baltimore.

RIP James Earl Jones, the legendary actor who memorably appeared in the iconic baseball movies "Field of Dreams" and "The Sandlot" Jones gave a moving recitation of our National Anthem at the 1993 MLB All-Star Game in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/1rFfxe5IFY — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2024

The Empire State Building also reportedly honored Jones by projecting an image of Darth Vader onto the building’s face.

James Earl Jones honored on the Empire State Building. Such a sad day 💔 pic.twitter.com/AVoeKeDMjQ — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) September 9, 2024

Costner shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, as well.

“That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I’ll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams,” he wrote.

“If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role,” added the Yellowstone star. “Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I’m grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner (@kevincostner)

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.