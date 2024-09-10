Quantcast
Monday, September 9, 2024

James Earl Jones Dies at 93, Remembered for Iconic Roles

'Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa...'

Posted by Ben Sellers
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones / PHOTO: @gingamebroadway via Twitter

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) With a career spanning six decades that included nearly 200 film and television credits as an actor (and many more onstage), James Earl Jones died Monday at 93, surrounded by his family, according to CNN.

The far-left network’s “This is CNN” tagline was one of the many roles to which he lent his distinctive vocal talents to, with notable highlights including the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and Mufasa in Disney’s “The Lion King.”

The actor, who made his film debut auspiciously with the role of Lt. Lothar Zogg in Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 classic Dr. Strangelove, also had memorable performances in the baseball classic Field of Dreams, costarring Kevin Costner, as well as Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America.

His big break in the Star Wars movies happened almost by chance. He recorded all his lines in a few hours and was paid $7,000 for the uncredited voiceover role in the first eponymous film of the now-ubiquitous franchise.

Although British actor David Prowse was the person inside the suit, director George Lucas “thought he wanted a—pardon the expression—darker voice,” Jones told the American Film Institute. “I lucked out.”

Along with screen legends like Sidney Poitier, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, the racially-mixed Jones took a pioneering place in breaking down cinematic barriers for African–American men.

He was nominated for one Academy Award—best actor in a leading role for 1971’s The Great White Hype—and eventually received an honorary Oscar in 2012 for his body of work, making him one of the elite EGOT recipients to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

Yet, despite his distinguished and varied career, he also was keenly aware of his particular brand and embraced roles that emphasized “that booming basso profundo, conveying instant dignity or menace,” as CNN noted.

As one of his most famous lines—“I am your father” in The Empire Strikes Back—suggested, there was something inherently paternal in his timbre and delivery.

With his late wife, Cecilia Hart, Jones, had one son of his own, Flynn Earl Jones, who was born when the actor was already in his early 50s.

The younger Jones spent time working as his famous father’s assistant and has continued with his legacy by contributing his vocal talents to audiobooks.

While Jones’s own relationship with his father was limited—he was raised by his grandparents after his dad left the family, ironically enough, to become an actor—a strong mentor also helped guide him on his path to success.

Jones stuttered during childhood, but an English teacher encouraged him to take up acting in Shakespearing performances after discovering he wrote poetry.

“If I hadn’t been a stutterer, I would never have been an actor,” he said in a 2014 CBS News interview.

As an accomplished stage performer, it was still a struggle, he added. “I mangle a word or two every night because the consonants get into a fight with the vowels.”

After word of Jones’s passing, tributes quickly flooded in on social media.

Satire site the Babylon Bee paid its respect by declaring “God announces he will now be voiced by James Earl Jones.”

Major League Baseball included a video of Jones reciting the national anthem at the 1993 MLB All-Star Game in Baltimore.

The Empire State Building also reportedly honored Jones by projecting an image of Darth Vader onto the building’s face.

Costner shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, as well.

“That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I’ll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams,” he wrote.

“If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role,” added the Yellowstone star. “Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I’m grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Costner (@kevincostner)

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
REPORT: Zuckerberg Told Trump There’s ‘No Way’ He’ll Vote for a Democrat in November
Next article
Ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Slams Dick Cheney’s Support for a Kamala Harris Presidency

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com