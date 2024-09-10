Ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Slams Dick Cheney’s Support for a Kamala Harris Presidency

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) While speaking to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on his live tour in Colorado Springs, Colo., former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, revealed what she thought of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney supporting far-left nominee Kamala Harris.

Prior to asking Gabbard what she thought of the Cheney endorsement, Carlson shared a few thoughts on what he took from it.

“I don’t want that event, the Cheney endorsement, the family endorsement of Kamala Harris of all people to pass by without examining its significance,” the ex-Fox News host began. “This feels like, if historians were honest, this is an event that they would write about 50 years from now when the actual architecture of the world became clear to everybody.”

Carlson then stopped and asked Gabbard for her input on the seemingly strange alliance between the former Republican vice president and the Democratic presidential candidate.

“I have a very simple message for my Democrat friends, my independent friends, those who may not be sure about who they’re voting for in this election,” said Gabbard, the one-time vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee, who famously faced off against Harris in the 2020 Democratic primary debates.

“Dick Cheney has just made the choice very clear: A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney,” Gabbard said. “The architect of everything that has gone wrong in the Middle East for the past few decades.”

Gabbard, an Army veteran and active commander in the military reserves, has been one of the staunches critics of the endless array of wars that began with the Bush–Cheney administration.

Like Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, the red-pilled Gabbard recently crossed over the political aisle to endorse a former rival in GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Following Cheney’s endorsement of Harris, Trump took to Truth Social to call Cheney “an irrelevant RINO.” He also wrote about how the former vice president was “the king of endless, nonsensical wars, wasting lives and trillions of dollars.”



Gabbard, who announced her departure from the Democratic Party in 2022, initially threw her support behind Trump at a National Guard Association conference in Detroit where Trump was speaking.

While giving her endorsement, she expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to prevent escalation into new wars.

“This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before,” Gabbard said.

“This is one of the main reasons why I’m committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House,” she added. ” … Because I am confident that his first task will be to do the work to walk us back from the brink of war.”