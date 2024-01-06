Top TSA Official Arrested for Defrauding Dementia-Stricken Mom

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A high-ranking TSA official was apprehended by Border Patrol officials upon arrival from an international flight over an outstanding arrest warrant out of Florida.

Maxine McManaman, an assistant federal security director at TSA, was met by federal agents at the same Atlanta airport where she worked, following a warrant issued by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

As reported by Fox News, a criminal complaint accused McManaman of participating in a scheme to exploit her dementia-stricken mother by falsifying her signature on a quitclaim deed.

Reportedly, McManaman and her father, Delroy Chambers Sr., forged signatures to claim ownership of their relative’s property.

“She is accused of forging a quitclaim deed, where she had signed a document, basically conveying a property belonging to a family member over to her and her father,” Port St. Lucie authorities said, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

Investigators in Florida caught the duo after realizing that their ailing relative resided in Atlanta, making it nearly impossible for her to sign the documents in Florida

According to court documents, the mother initially granted ownership of the home to her son, Delroy Chambers Jr., in 2010. Subsequently, she began suffering from dementia.

Following the health issues, the TSA official and her father allegedly abused her mother by forging documents, including one attempting to transfer a $321,000 property away from Chambers Jr.

A LinkedIn page seemingly tied to McManaman indicated her employment at TSA for over 21 years, initially starting as an “assistant federal security director screening.”

According to Fox5 Atlanta, the woman is being held in Clayton County Jail in Georgia since Dec. 28 but will be transferred to Florida later.

Her arrest occurred after returning from a trip to Jamaica.

In response to the allegations, the TSA placed McManaman on leave. “TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off duty,” a TSA spokesperson told Fox5 Atlanta.

The spokesperson added, “Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”