Anti-Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith Sets Up D.C. Law Firm w/ Top J6 Investigator

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Former anti-Trump prosecutor Jack Smith has resurfaced.

Smith has launched a new Washington, D.C.-based law firm with Timothy Heaphy, who was linked to the investigations of both the SPLC-funded Charlottesville riot and House Democrats’ Jan. 6 show-trial.

Every time I see Jack Smith bash the president, I remember that he asked Judge Chutkan in his proposed gag order to stop Trump from making mean comments about him on social media. Chutkan denied his request (while still issuing a broad gag order) based on his role as a public… https://t.co/DT0N6mFs5Y — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 3, 2026

Smith, who was removed from a Biden administration lawfare campaign against President Donald Trump after a judge ruled he had been improperly appointed as special prosecutor, made his first TV appearance since his unceremonious ouster in a July 2 interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

Wallace is the wife of New York Times propaganda pusher Michael Schmidt, considered by many to be a co-conspirator in the Russia-gate hoax due to his publication of classified information supplied indirectly by former FBI Director James Comey.

The interview came as the walls continue to close in on Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan, both persons of interest in a grand-conspiracy case being investigated by Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. Attorney for South Florida.

Former Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone also was criminally referred to the Justice Department last week on several counts related to his testimony before the notorious House Jan. 6 Committee.

It is unclear whether Smith faces potential prosecution for his role in the massive lawfare campaign to meddle in the 2024 election. However, he pointedly was not given a preemptive pardon by former President Joe Biden, who was reportedly incensed that Smith had failed to close the deal on his two federal cases against Trump.

Unlike Fanone — who is rumored to be the subject of an upcoming movie written and directed by actor Sean Penn — Smith claimed during his MSNBC interview that he had no interest in being foisted back into the spotlight.

“I don’t have an interest in being on TV to talk just so I can be on TV to talk,” he told Wallace. “If there’s a way that I feel like I can be helpful, I’m going to do it. ”

His behind-the-scenes role may involve teaming up with D.C. law firms like Perkins Coie — another architect of the Clinton Russia-gate hoax — as a go-to legal resource for waging additional lawfare and election-meddling coup attempts.

His new firm — Heaphy, Smith, Harbach & Windom, which is located just a block from the White House at 1701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW — opened its doors in January.

“I have a lot of respect for Jack; I’ve never worked with him, but looking at the work he did as special counsel I’ve frankly been a fan,” Heaphy told Charlottesville outlet WINA in December.

Heaphy, who first rose up the ranks as a U.S. Attorney during the Obama administration, was tapped to oversee the official investigation into the 2017 Charlottesville riot. Leftists and their deep-state allies used the violent clash between Antifa and pro-Confederate demonstrators to promulgate misinformation and undermine Trump’s presidency early in his first term.

Although the riot was later proven to have been funded by leftist groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center, in coordination with the FBI and so-called white supremacist groups, Heaphy reached no such conclusion, advocating instead for tighter regulations at the University of Virginia and blaming the police response.

After a left-wing Obama crony, James Ryan, was appointed U.Va. president, he installed Heaphy to oversee the general counsel’s office, rubber-stamping its aggressive DEI agenda, until newly elected Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, ousted him in 2022.

Heaphy quickly pivoted to a role as lead investigator for the House J6 Committee, which delivered to Smith the cherry-picked material he needed to criminally indict Trump in the run-up to the 2024 election.

Heaphy told WINA that he hoped the new law firm with Smith would “attract a lot of people interested in taking on the current Administration, challenging executive orders or representing individuals who’ve been unfairly maligned or fired by the Administration.”

Joining the high-profile lawfare operatives are two of Smith’s former assistant prosecutors on his anti-Trump team, David Harbach and Thomas Windom.

The re-emergence of some of the central figures in the failed coup to destroy Trump may signal the extreme anxiety that its operatives feel over pending DOJ probes into a seditious conspiracy. Among the events now potentially being investigated is the FBI’s 2022 raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, authorized by Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, which included shoot-to-kill orders for Trump and his family members.

However, Smith’s re-emergence from the shadows may also indicate that the deep state is preparing to set in motion a new plan for meddling in the 2022 midterm election.

A recent chat between Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Norm Eisen, the architect of several anti-Trump lawfare campaigns, suggested that leftists had begun wargaming different scenarios to undermine election integrity.

Since Norm Eisen has not been held accountable for anything, he and the Transition Integrity Project (which was run by Protect Democracy, which should also be under investigation) appear to have reconstituted and recently ran war-gaming exercises for the midterm elections.… pic.twitter.com/7BQR3Sj5cw — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) June 19, 2026

And over the July 4 holiday, those attending the patriotic events organized for America’s semiquincentennial in Washington, D.C., bore witness to the reemergence of another psy-op staple, the Patriot Front.

The group, organized by a veteran of the Charlottesville hoax, even posed for a picture in which they surrounded a lone black woman riding the Metro system, while a Reuters photographer happened to be riding conveniently in the same train car.

This photo deserves a Pulitzer Prize. Not only does it represent our current state of politics but it mirrors many photos of past which confirm the ugly truth about progress… It must be fought for by every generation. pic.twitter.com/45TCe6szdQ — Renee (@PettyLupone) July 4, 2026

Leftist pounced at the opportunity to advance the race-baiting narrative, with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., declaring, “Today, as millions of Americans celebrated 250 years of our independence, a cowardly gang of masked white nationalists marched through our nation’s capital intent on spreading fear and hatred. Our Founders would want us to push back against this hatred.”

Today, as millions of Americans celebrated 250 years of our independence, a cowardly gang of masked white nationalists marched through our nation’s capital intent on spreading fear and hatred. Our Founders would want us to push back against this hatred. https://t.co/6TO8sQmW6y — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 4, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.