FBI Docs Expose Another Foreign Fraud Scam w/ Hillary’s Brother

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Move over, Hunter.

A recent Freedom of Information lawsuit revealed that the original influence-peddling, deadbeat presidential relative was still having his schemes discovered, even seven years after he died mysteriously.

BREAKING: Anthony “Tony” Rodham, the late brother of Hillary Clinton, was the subject of a 1996 FBI investigation involving allegations of wire and mail fraud connected to a proposed Romanian car import scam based out of Miami, according to new FBI docs obtained by Judicial… — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 4, 2026

In a June 26 announcement, public-interest watchdog Judicial Watch released 77 heavily redacted pages of FBI records pertaining to a 1996 investigation into Tony Rodham, amid allegations of wire and mail fraud.

According to the documents, Rodham, the brother of Hillary Clinton, was accused of bilking investors as part of a Romanian vehicle import scheme.

The probe of his brother-in-law would have been taking place right in the midst of then-President Bill Clinton’s reelection campaign, lest anyone wonder how it got buried for the past three decades.

Judicial Watch has been seeking records into Rodham since three days after his death in June 2019, which would have ostensibly closed any still-pending investigations into him that allowed the FBI to withhold sensitive materials.

In August 2019, the agency acknowledged having 13,000 pages of records and media files that somehow related to Rodham.

“What’s currently in the public record about the schemes of Hillary Clinton’s little brother Tony likely just scratches the surface,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a press release last December. “Clearly, the Justice Department has been sitting on a wealth of information.”

The newly released documents show that Rodham undertook a business venture in the summer of 1996 called East European Imports, Inc.

Rodham and his business partners claimed that they had exclusive rights to import and sell two models of a Romanian four-wheel-drive vehicle.

However, “[q]uestions have now arisen as to whether, in fact, EEI ever had a legitimate contract with the Romanian government, and/or with the Rumanian [sic] manufacturer or exporter,” Judicial Watch said in its press release.

Nonetheless, Rodham and his business partners proceeded to demand nearly $70,000 apiece in deposits and fees from prospective dealerships seeking to sell the automobiles.

None of the vehicles were ever imported to the U.S.

Rodham, like several members of the Biden family, used his ties to power to run several scams, both for his own enrichment and as an intermediary for the Clintons.

He fashioned himself as a “facilitator” at Chinese investor conferences and sought contracts following a major earthquake in Haiti, during which the Clinton administration flooded the zone with disaster relief that likely came directly back into their own orbit.

Rodham most notably collaborated with future Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (then a fundraising bundler for the Clintons) on a scheme known as GreenTech, in which Chinese investors pretended to be funneling money into an electric-car company but were, in fact, paying for Obama officials to fast-track their green cards.

The company went bankrupt in 2018, roughly a year after Rodham’s sister lost the presidency to Donald Trump.

The new revelation about Rodham’s Romanian dealings comes as Bill and Hillary Clinton are once again attempting to brazenly foist themselves into headlines with a deluge of public statements putting their lack of — or rather, their wanton disregard for — self awareness on full display.

Hillary Clinton last week called for seditious deep-state operatives to refuse to comply with orders from acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte as he sought to gain access to and, in some cases, declassify materials on intelligence issues.

Hillary Clinton urges federal employees NOT to cooperate after President Trump authorizes Pulte to DECLASSIFY anything he wants while he serves as DNI. Even CNN stated that Hillary Clinton's comment seemed a little "Deep Statey." "The DNI has access to everything, everything… pic.twitter.com/i1FIQehQ9l — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) July 2, 2026

“The DNI has access to everything, everything that they want to see,” Clinton said during a podcast with her former campaign lawyer, Marc Elias. “I mean, I hope there are career and even political appointees in various of the agencies that are slow-walking or refusing to share information with Pulte.”

In response, Trump himself shared a link on Friday revealing that Pulte had fired dozens of insubordinate intel officials.

TRUMP: Posts CNBC link on acting DNI Pulte firing dozens of intelligence officials pic.twitter.com/6HmtWUJcaB — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) July 3, 2026

Bill Clinton, despite being viewed by many on the Left as a pariah due to his problematic history of sex abuse and ties to Jeffrey Epstein, released a much ballyhooed rant on July 4 condemning the current administration for allegedly doing many of the things that Democrats themselves have done shamelessly since Clinton’s presidency.

That included trying to “prosecute enemies, stamp out free speech” and use government as “a new profit center for themselves and their allies,” said legal expert Jonathan Turley in a three-part X thread.

Bill Clinton's ragefest on the Fourth was something to behold as the ultimate example of clinical transference. The former president condemned the current administration for, among other things, working to "prosecute enemies, stamp out free speech" and using government as "a new… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 5, 2026

“There are legitimate concerns raised by Trump business interests, but the last people (after the Bidens) who should raise such concerns are the Clintons,” Turley wrote.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.