Quantcast
Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Calif. Lt. Gov. Urges Secretary of State to ‘Explore Every Legal Option’ to Block Trump

'California must stand on the right side of history...'

Posted by Editor 1
Eleni Kounalakis
Eleni Kounalakis / IMAGE: California Democratic Party via YouTube

(Kenneth Schrupp, The Center Square) California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis urged state secretary Shirley Weber to “explore every legal option” to remove former president Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot, claiming “California must stand on the right side of history,” and that “this is a dire matter that puts at stake the sanctity of our constitution and our democracy.”

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court voted 3-4 to block former President Donald Trump from receiving votes on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, saying he is disqualified because he “engaged in an insurrection,” a reference to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol protests gone awry.

Noting the list of certified candidates for the 2024 primary must be certified by Dec. 28, the letter from Kounalakis cited the Colorado decision, which she says is “about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of our democracy,” as the impetus for her call for Weber to act.

The Colorado decision does not take effect until Jan 4., giving the U.S. Supreme Court two weeks to intervene in the case.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘It’s Self-Evident’: Biden Reacts to Colorado Kicking Trump from 2024 Ballot
Next article
Beijing Will Reunify Taiwan w/ China, Xi Told Biden

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com