Tuesday, August 5, 2025

It’s Official: Jack Smith under Federal Investigation

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jack Smith
Jack Smith / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is under investigation by an independent federal agency tasked with uncovering government misconduct.

The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has launched a probe into allegations of illegal political activity tied to the office Smith once led.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., announced the investigation Monday in a post on X.

“I can confirm that the Office of Special Counsel has opened an investigation into Jack Smith’s conduct during the election,” he wrote.

“No one is above the law,” Cotton added. “I encourage OSC to release as much information as possible to the public, and do it as quickly as possible.”

The agency is reportedly investigating potential violations of the Hatch Act, a federal law that prohibits government officials from using taxpayer-funded resources for political purposes.

Smith served as the special counsel appointed by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute President Donald Trump.

Smith ultimately indicted Trump over his objections to the certification of the 2020 election and a document dispute with the National Archives.

This is a developing story.

