Sunday, December 29, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Go Under the Knife for Major Surgery

'As a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery tomorrow...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly went under the knife Sunday for prostate removal surgery.

On Wednesday, the 75-year-old leader of embattled Israel was “diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement” at Hadassah Hospital, according to a statement from his office reported by CBS News.

“As a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery tomorrow,” the statement reportedly read.

Netanyahu’s prostate surgery was successful, according to multiple reports late Sunday.

Netanyahu’s surgery was not the Israeli leader’s first time on the operating table, according to CBS News. In August, the Israeli prime minister underwent hernia surgery. In July 2023, a health scare led to doctors implanting a pacemaker in Netanyahu’s chest.

Israel has been at war with Islamic terrorists ever since terror group Hamas launched a deadly attack in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023. Nearly 1,200 people were killed in the assault on southern Israel, according to the outlet, and dozens of hostages were reportedly taken, with some still captured and others believed to be dead.

Netanyahu’s surgery is not unprecedented as other elderly politicians have struggled with health issues this December. In the U.S., former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, underwent hip replacement surgery overseas in Luxembourg while on a trip commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, according to her office.

“Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend,” Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a Dec. 14 statement.

He added, “Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
