Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Go Under the Knife for Major Surgery

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly went under the knife Sunday for prostate removal surgery.

On Wednesday, the 75-year-old leader of embattled Israel was “diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement” at Hadassah Hospital, according to a statement from his office reported by CBS News.

“As a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery tomorrow,” the statement reportedly read.

BREAKING: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone successful prostate surgery but is expected to stay in hospital for several days.https://t.co/Z9JAcnFydf 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/yaQtmy0bQB — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 29, 2024

Netanyahu’s prostate surgery was successful, according to multiple reports late Sunday.

Netanyahu’s surgery was not the Israeli leader’s first time on the operating table, according to CBS News. In August, the Israeli prime minister underwent hernia surgery. In July 2023, a health scare led to doctors implanting a pacemaker in Netanyahu’s chest.

Israel has been at war with Islamic terrorists ever since terror group Hamas launched a deadly attack in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023. Nearly 1,200 people were killed in the assault on southern Israel, according to the outlet, and dozens of hostages were reportedly taken, with some still captured and others believed to be dead.

Netanyahu’s surgery is not unprecedented as other elderly politicians have struggled with health issues this December. In the U.S., former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, underwent hip replacement surgery overseas in Luxembourg while on a trip commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, according to her office.

“Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend,” Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a Dec. 14 statement.

Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans. — Ian Krager (@IanKrager) December 14, 2024

He added, “Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.”