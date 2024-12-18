Biden Takes a Swipe at Nancy Pelosi as She’s Stuck in the Hospital

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President Joe Biden appeared to take a swipe at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she recovers from hip replacement surgery overseas.

In interview footage shared Tuesday, a reporter from nonprofit media outlet More Perfect Union incorrectly characterized Biden, who used his son Hunter’s foreign business deals to enrich his family, as an uncorrupted politician.

With little regard for the truth, Biden played into the interviewer’s glowing review of his stock portfolio, using the moment to take a veiled jab at Pelosi, one of the driving forces behind him forfeiting a second term.

The deceptive Democrat referred to himself as “the poorest man in the Senate” before taking aim at insider trading in Congress.

“But, you know, I don’t know how you look at constituents in the eye and know because the job they gave you, gave you an inside track to make more money,” Biden said, seeming to reference Pelosi’s notoriously lofty stock portfolio.

BREAKING: Joe Biden told us in an exclusive interview that he thinks members of Congress should be banned from trading stocks.

The outgoing president, who had already made his money for decades,

“I think we should be changing the law that we, we have to—we abide by that at the federal level,” he stuttered. “That nobody, nobody in the Congress should be able to make money in the stock market while they’re in the Congress.”

Pelosi, whose husband Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor, is considered one of the richest lawmakers from stock trades.

With Nancy stuck in the hospital recovering from a broken hip, Biden is floating the idea of BANNING members of Congress from trading stocks while in office. He stated, "I think we should…

Biden’s comments come as the former House speaker is stuck at a hospital in Luxembourg following a fall that left her severely injured.

She was traveling with a congressional delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, according to a Pelosi spokesperson.

Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans.

“Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend,” Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement Saturday. “Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.”

