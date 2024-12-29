Major Retailer Refuses to Back Down on DEI Policies Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Costco refused to back down on its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, despite other major companies curtailing identity politics-based policies following the Republican’s reelection.

Costco’s board of directors called on company shareholders to vote against a proposal to stop the “discriminatory practices” that often favor minority races and women, according to an annual notice to shareholders from the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative organization.

The pro-GOP group requested that Costco release a report detailing the risks of maintaining its DEI policies. This comes as other retail giants like Walmart, Lowe’s and Harley Davidson have announced plans to walk away from DEI policies, The Hill reported, as Americans rail against the Biden-era initiative in favor of merit-based business.

“It’s clear that DEI holds litigation, reputational and financial risks to the Company, and therefore financial risks to shareholders,” the National Center for Public Policy Research wrote in its proposal to Costco, referencing the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action at college institutions as justification.

Costco plans to “rebrand” DEI as “People and Communities” to protect itself from the newfound negative stigma of its “discriminatory practices” and “racial discrimination,” the National Center for Public Policy Research stated.

The group added that demographics unfairly affected by Costco’s race and gender bias could sue the retailer for billions of dollars, according to the report.

“With 310,000 employees, Costco likely has at least 200,000 employees who are potentially victims of this type of illegal discrimination because they are white, Asian, male or straight,” the conservative group said.

Costco lashed out at the National Center for Public Policy Research for “inflicting burdens” on companies through “policy bias,” according to The Hill.

“The proponent’s broader agenda is not reducing risk for the Company but abolition of diversity initiatives,” the company’s board of directors shot back.

Costco’s shareholders will vote on its DEI policies in late January.

Trump’s second inauguration is slated for Jan. 20, 2025.