Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Israeli Opposition Leader Backs ‘Biblical Borders’ for Israel After Huckabee Controversy

Huckabee said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that it would be “fine” for Israel to take over a vast swathe of land that includes territory in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid appears at a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyanin, at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid backed the idea of Israel’s “biblical borders” when asked about the US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s belief that Israel had the divine right to take over all the land between the Nile and Euphrates rivers.

“I support anything that will allow the Jews a large, broad, strong land and a safe haven for us, our children, and our children’s children. That I support,” Lapid said at a press conference on Monday, according to Middle East Eye.

“Zionism is based on the Bible. Our mandate over the land of Israel is biblical, [and] the biblical borders of the land of Israel are clear… Therefore, the borders are the borders of the Bible,” Lapid added.

Huckabee, a Christian Zionist, said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that it would be “fine” for Israel to take over a vast swathe of land that includes territory in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, based on a promise God made to Abraham in Genesis.

Huckabee tried to downplay his view, saying that Israel wasn’t attempting to take over those areas, though there is support for the idea of “Greater Israel” in the Israeli government, and the IDF currently occupies parts of Syria and Lebanon. Israel also continues expanding illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank and is occupying more than 50% of Gaza.

Lapid said there were “security considerations” to stop Israel from taking over certain territories. “The Euphrates, last time I checked, was in Iraq. I don’t think when the Americans entered Iraq, they experienced great relief,” he said.

Lapid, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, added that Israel should take “as much as possible within the limitations of Israeli security, and the management of Israeli policy.”

Huckabee’s comments sparked a diplomatic firestorm, prompting 14 countries to issue a statement sharply condemning his views.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.  

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
After Four Years of War, Zelensky Insists Victory Requires Ukraine Reclaiming All Territory Captured by Russia
Next article
Report: Joint Chiefs Chairman Warns Trump of Significant Risks if US Attacks Iran

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com