Israeli Opposition Leader Backs ‘Biblical Borders’ for Israel After Huckabee Controversy

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid backed the idea of Israel’s “biblical borders” when asked about the US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s belief that Israel had the divine right to take over all the land between the Nile and Euphrates rivers.

“I support anything that will allow the Jews a large, broad, strong land and a safe haven for us, our children, and our children’s children. That I support,” Lapid said at a press conference on Monday, according to Middle East Eye.

“Zionism is based on the Bible. Our mandate over the land of Israel is biblical, [and] the biblical borders of the land of Israel are clear… Therefore, the borders are the borders of the Bible,” Lapid added.

Huckabee, a Christian Zionist, said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that it would be “fine” for Israel to take over a vast swathe of land that includes territory in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, based on a promise God made to Abraham in Genesis.

Huckabee tried to downplay his view, saying that Israel wasn’t attempting to take over those areas, though there is support for the idea of “Greater Israel” in the Israeli government, and the IDF currently occupies parts of Syria and Lebanon. Israel also continues expanding illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank and is occupying more than 50% of Gaza.

Lapid said there were “security considerations” to stop Israel from taking over certain territories. “The Euphrates, last time I checked, was in Iraq. I don’t think when the Americans entered Iraq, they experienced great relief,” he said.

Lapid, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, added that Israel should take “as much as possible within the limitations of Israeli security, and the management of Israeli policy.”

Huckabee’s comments sparked a diplomatic firestorm, prompting 14 countries to issue a statement sharply condemning his views.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.