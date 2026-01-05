Monday, January 5, 2026

Israeli Officials Use US Venezuela Attack To Threaten Iran

Trump's attack on Venezuela came after he appeared to threaten another war with Iran over protests inside the country...

Iranian police
Two anti-riot police officers wave the Iranian flags during a street celebration. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comFormer Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who now leads the opposition in the Knesset, used the US attack on Venezuela to issue a threat to Iran, as the US and Israel are moving toward another war against the Islamic Republic.

“The regime in Iran should pay close attention to what is happening in Venezuela,” Lapid wrote on X after the US bombed Caracas and abducted President Nicolas Maduro.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s diaspora minister, said that the attack delivered a blow to the “global axis of evil” and sent a “clear message” to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US assault on Caracas came after President Trump appeared to threaten war with Iran over the protests taking place inside the country.

“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, responded to Trump’s threat by warning that if the US attacks, US troops in the region would be targeted.

“Moreover, the disrespectful President of America should also know that with this official admission, all American centers and forces across the entire region will be legitimate targets for us in response to any potential adventurism; Iranians have always been united and determined to act in the face of an aggressor enemy,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

Trump has also threatened to attack Iran again if it “continues” its conventional missile program or if it rebuilds its nuclear facilities that were bombed during what is now known as the 12-Day War.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

