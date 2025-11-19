Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Israeli Lobby Pressuring Twitter/X to Squash Free Speech

'The Israel Lobby is once again targeting Elon Musk...'

Posted by Jose Nino
FILE - The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone, Oct. 16, 2023, in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

(José Niño, Headline USA) Is the Israel Lobby preparing a coordinated campaign to pressure Elon Musk and bring Twitter/X back under tighter control of acceptable discourse?

A recent article from Jewish Insider raises that question as it builds a case that Musk’s platform is fueling a rise in right wing antisemitism.

In Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right wing antisemitism, Josh Kraushaar argues that the problem begins with a growing ecosystem of commentators who, in his words, are “mainlining anti Jewish tropes, conspiracy theories and Holocaust revisionism.” He writes that the public conversation has focused too heavily on what he calls the supply side of extremist content. 

The real issue, he says, is demand. As he puts it, “Why are so many people in the independent podcasting ecosystem mimicking the same antisemitic arguments and hosting the same extremist guests” and “is there really a significant audience for this nonsense.”

Kraushaar claims that the current structure of social media rewards fringe communities. In his view, “a small but passionate audience of superfans” can generate more profit than a much larger mainstream readership, which creates a cycle in which extreme content appears more influential than it truly is.

He places Musk at the center of this transformation. According to Kraushaar, “the platform’s algorithm now incentivizes far right discourse” and “creates a marketplace for bigoted and antisemitic influencers.” He argues that this incentive structure affects more established voices. He writes that it “explains why more mainstream figures” such as Megyn Kelly “are increasingly flirting with these extremist narratives.”

Kraushaar reinforces his argument with an anonymous source described only as a former official at a conservative policy institution. The source claims that Musk’s ownership of Twitter has become a problem for the right. “It is not lost on me that there was a great celebration on the right when Elon Musk bought Twitter and now it looks like one of the worst things for the right in a long time” the source says. The individual adds that “the algorithms on X really promote the worst excesses of the post liberal right.”

Kraushaar then highlights a moment he sees as a turning point. “It is not a coincidence that the acceleration of some of the most virulent antisemitism on the right occurred after Musk unblocked Nick Fuentes” he writes. Fuentes remains banned on other major platforms such as Meta and YouTube.

Chris Menahan of Information Liberation, a staunch critic of Israeli influence in U.S. politics,  challenged the framing of the Jewish Insider article. In response to the piece he wrote that “the Israel Lobby is once again targeting Elon Musk.” He argued that these efforts aim to force Musk to “ban Nick Fuentes and stop allowing so much pesky free speech on X.” 

Menahan also questioned the neutrality of Kraushaar’s anonymous source. He remarked, “Wouldn’t shock me if the anon ‘former official at a conservative policy institution’ was one of the Israel Firsters who resigned from Heritage over Kevin Roberts’ statement.

They’ll quote someone like this and act like he’s totally impartial.”

 

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Labor Department Won’t Release Full October Jobs Report, a Casualty of the 43-Day Federal Shutdown
Next article
Jeffrey Epstein Advised Steve Bannon on Building MAGA Coalition, Documents Show

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com