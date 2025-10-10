Friday, October 10, 2025

Israeli Government Approves First Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

According to Israeli media, the approval means that a ceasefire has now gone into effect, but Israeli strikes continue...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event marking the acceptance of Israel into the United States government's visa waiver program, in Jerusalem, Sept. 28, 2023. Netanyahu will speak before Congress in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas and other adversaries. But the Israeli leader's speech Wednesday comes as the Biden administration is urging him to focus on closing a deal ending the devastating nine-month war in Gaza. (Chaim Goldberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comThe Israeli government approved the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal early Friday morning during a meeting that included US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased,” the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

According to The Times of Israel, the approval of the deal now means that a ceasefire is in effect. However, Al Jazeera reported an Israeli airstrike and shelling in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, and attacks east of Gaza City early Friday morning.

The IDF continued to bomb Gaza on Thursday, including a strike in Gaza City that killed at least four Palestinians and left 40 missing under the rubble. The UN has said that it’s ready to surge aid into Gazato bring relief to the starving population.

Witkoff, Netanyahu, and Kushner at the government meeting (photo released by Netanyahu’s office)

Under the deal, Hamas will release all remaining Israeli captives within 72 hours in exchange for about 2,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Within 24 hours, Israel will pull its troops back from some areas of Gaza, but the IDF will retain control of more than 50% of the Palestinian territory.

Dropping its demand for a full Israeli withdrawal in exchange for the release of all the Israeli hostages was a significant concession from Hamas, which says it has received a guarantee from the US that Israel won’t restart its genocidal war.

“We received guarantees from the mediators and from the US administration, and everyone confirmed that the war has completely ended. We will continue to work with all national and Islamic forces to complete the next steps,” said Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official who Israel recently tried to assassinate in Qatar.

Many details of the long-term implementation of the ceasefire deal still need to be worked out, but President Trump is insisting that he has “ended the war” and that the deal will lead to an “everlasting peace.”

According to a report from Israel Hayom, the US has given Israel a guarantee that it would back Israeli military action if it determined Hamas violated the deal in a way that “poses a security threat.” The report said the understanding “constitutes a side agreement” between the US and Israel.

The US gave Israel a similar side deal for the November 2024 Lebanon ceasefire agreement, which Israel continues to violate on a near-daily basis.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.



Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Public Librarian Who Pedaled Smut to Children Receives Major Payout
Next article
If Only I’d Been Paid in (Silver) Quarters!

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com