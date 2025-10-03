Friday, October 3, 2025

Israel-Hamas Peace Deal in Limbo as Clock Ticks Away on Deadline

Columbia University assistant professor Shai Davidai, reads the names of Israeli hostages held by Hamas after being denied access to the main campus, to prevent him from accessing the lawn currently occupied by pro-Palestine student demonstrators in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) The clock is ticking for Hamas leaders to respond to the 20-point peace agreement proposed by President Donald Trump and approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leaving the president’s aspirations of peace in the region in limbo.

Earlier this week, the president indicated that he was giving the group three to four days to respond after multiple Arab and European leaders gave their seal of approval for the peace plan, which was announced Monday.

Multiple reports claim Hamas is on the cusp of rejecting the deal, refusing to disarm and surrender. However, other reports claim the group is seeking additional time to review the conditions.

During a joint press conference at the White House on Monday, Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas if it refused to agree to the peace plan.

“If Hamas rejects your plan … then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way. But it will be done. We prefer the easy way, but it has to be done,” the prime minister told reporters.

Trump indicated that he would support Israel if Hamas failed to agree to peace.

“All Arab countries have signed, all Muslim countries have signed, Israel has signed. We are just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas will do it or not – and if not, it will be a very sad end,” the president told reporters on Tuesday.

Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war calls for a “terror-free zone” in Gaza, redevelopment of the territory, and the return of all Israeli hostages, including the dead, within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement.

To oversee the success of the plan, the president said if it is accepted, he would lead it.

The plan underscores that Hamas will have no role in the governance of Gaza, adding that regional partners will “ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations.” It also ensures that Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza.

At the time of the press conference, the leaders appeared hopeful that the deal would lead to peace in the region. Neither leader agreed to take questions, a possible indication that neither party wanted to risk a misstep that could threaten the deal.

The president has remained silent on the matter since the government shutdown; however, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to questions regarding the deadline during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“I can tell you that there are some very sensitive discussions that are taking place, but I certainly don’t want to get ahead of any announcement at this podium,” Leavitt told reporters.

The president hopes a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas could be the crowning achievement in a list of peace deals between warring nations since the start of his second term.

“So this is a big, big day, a beautiful day, potentially one of the great days ever in civilization, things that have been going on for hundreds of years and thousands of years. Again, at least we’re at a minimum, very, very close. And I think we’re beyond, very close,” the president said on Monday.

