Doomsday Oprah Winfrey Tells Women They May Never Get Chance to Vote Again If Trump Wins

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Oprah Winfrey urged female attendees at Kamala Harris’s final rally in Philadelphia to vote, warning that their participation in the upcoming election was critical because it could be their last opportunity to cast a ballot.

“If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again,” she said, suggesting that a Trump presidency could jeopardize women’s voting rights.

.@Oprah: Deciding not to decide is a vote to let other people control your future. If we show up for our country tomorrow, then we have the power to choose a leader who sees us. Kamala Harris will do her mighty best to serve all of us pic.twitter.com/pIDnA63zyo — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024

The rally, held in Pennsylvania—a key battleground state—featured a lineup of celebrities, including Winfrey, who shared an anecdote about a woman named Angela she encountered while hiking.

Angela expressed her intent to abstain from voting this election season, prompting Winfrey to respond, “We don’t get to sit this one out.”

Winfrey continued, emphasizing the importance of participation: “Deciding not to decide—that is most definitely a vote to let other people control your future.”

She lectured women enticing them to ensure their friends and family cast their votes, deeming it “a mistake” to do otherwise.

While Winfrey’s remarks raised questions about how women might lose their voting rights, her comments echoed the Harris campaign’s narrative of the potential doom and gloom a Trump presidency would bring.

As she introduced rapper Will.i.am to the stage, Winfrey concluded, “[Kamala] sees us, and she will do her mighty best to serve all of us. I believe we can do that, and I know she can do that, yes she can, yes she can, yes she can.”

Despite her past endorsements of Joe Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016, Winfrey has faced criticism for previously being a fan of Trump before his political career.

Winfrey was not the first celebrity to suggest such a dystopian idea. Just the other day, Alicia Keys made similar comments at a Harris rally, claiming Trump would, “roll back the clock” on woman’s rights.