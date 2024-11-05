Quantcast
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Doomsday Oprah Winfrey Tells Women They May Never Get Chance to Vote Again If Trump Wins

'If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again...'

Posted by Chris Cella Jr.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey / IMAGE: AP

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Oprah Winfrey urged female attendees at Kamala Harris’s final rally in Philadelphia to vote, warning that their participation in the upcoming election was critical because it could be their last opportunity to cast a ballot.

“If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again,” she said, suggesting that a Trump presidency could jeopardize women’s voting rights.

The rally, held in Pennsylvania—a key battleground state—featured a lineup of celebrities, including Winfrey, who shared an anecdote about a woman named Angela she encountered while hiking.

Angela expressed her intent to abstain from voting this election season, prompting Winfrey to respond, “We don’t get to sit this one out.”

Winfrey continued, emphasizing the importance of participation: “Deciding not to decide—that is most definitely a vote to let other people control your future.”

She lectured women enticing them to ensure their friends and family cast their votes, deeming it “a mistake” to do otherwise.

While Winfrey’s remarks raised questions about how women might lose their voting rights, her comments echoed the Harris campaign’s narrative of the potential doom and gloom a Trump presidency would bring.

As she introduced rapper Will.i.am to the stage, Winfrey concluded, “[Kamala] sees us, and she will do her mighty best to serve all of us. I believe we can do that, and I know she can do that, yes she can, yes she can, yes she can.”

Despite her past endorsements of Joe Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016, Winfrey has faced criticism for previously being a fan of Trump before his political career.

Winfrey was not the first celebrity to suggest such a dystopian idea. Just the other day, Alicia Keys made similar comments at a Harris rally, claiming Trump would, “roll back the clock” on woman’s rights.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Guam’s Legislature Flips Republican for 1st Time in Nearly 2 Decades

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com