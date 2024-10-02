Quantcast
Wednesday, October 2, 2024

IRS Worker Involved w/ Global Pedophile Ring to Stand Trial in February

'She’s 13 ... It’s Filipino?...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - Tthe exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, on March 22, 2013. While taxpayer services have vastly improved, the IRS is still too slow to resolve identity theft cases, according to a new report released Wednesday, June 26, by an independent watchdog within the agency.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An IRS worker arrested in August on his way to the Philippines is set to stand trial in February for possessing child pornography.

Tyler Scott Minegar, who was indicted last month for possessing child pornography, was arrested at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on his way home from the Philippines. The Detroit News reported that Minegar was an IRS contractor since 2022.

According to Justice Department, Minegar bragged about sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Filipina, which is what put him on law enforcement’s radar in late 2023.

“On or about August 11, 2023, an account user later associated with MINEGAR was using an internet-based chat application to communicate with another user who purported to be an adult female in the Philippines. During the chat, MINEGAR stated that he was traveling to the Philippines for work and asked the female if she would be his housewife and have sex with him,” the DOJ’s complaint stated.

“The female asked MINEGAR if he had a lot of Filipino girls. MINEGAR replied, ‘Just 1 / She’s 13 / She love my big cock.’ The female responded, ‘She’s 13 … It’s Filipino?’ MINEGAR then confirmed, ‘Yes / She love big cock / She suck me every day she live with me / I buy her.’”

In July, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey contacted DHS’s Homeland Security Investigations for assistance in the investigation. Minegar had already departed the country the month before, the complaint said.

When Minegar returned, he was referred to the HSI for secondary inspection by Customs and Border Patrol agents.

When seaerching his phone, “an HSI agent and a CBP officer observed an image of a nude prepubescent female in the photo gallery of the iPhone, but the screen of the device subsequently timed out, locked and was unable to be opened without the password,” the complaint said.

A search of the IRS contractor’s laptop also yielded child porn, the complaint said.

Minegar was ordered to remain behind bars pending his trial, which is now scheduled for Feb. 4.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024.
