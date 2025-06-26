Thursday, June 26, 2025

‘Iranian Army Sniper’ Arrested in Alabama; Wife Says He’s a Trump Fan Here Legally

'He came to the U.S. LEGALLY on a K1 fiancé visa. We followed all the rules—got married within the 90-day window just like we were supposed to...'

Posted by Ken Silva
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Department of Homeland Security announced this week that someone who served as an “Iranian Army sniper” was among the 11 Iran nationals recently rounded up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. However, the purported sniper’s wife says he’s a supporter of President Donald Trump and is here legally.

According to a Tuesday DHS press release, Iranian national Ribvar Karimi served as an Iranian Army sniper from 2018 to 2021. He entered the U.S. in October 2024 on a marriage visa.

Karimi was arrested on June 22 in Alabama, and the DHS says he had an Islamic Republic of Iran Army identification card on his person.

But according to Karimi’s wife, Morgan Karimi, the two did marry within 90 days of the Iranian obtaining a visa—as required by law.

“He came to the U.S. LEGALLY on a K1 fiancé visa. We followed all the rules—got married within the 90-day window just like we were supposed to,” Morgan Karimi, who is pregnant, said of her husband in a Facebook plea, according to reporting from The Independent. “We’ve done everything by the book.”

To the wife’s point, the notion that an Iranian operative would carry a document identifying himself as such in the U.S. seems bizarre, if not unlikely. And the DHS has promoted false information about some of its recent arrests.

Last month, for instance, the DHS announced the arrest of an illegal immigrant allegedly planning to kill Trump. It turned out, that immigrant was framed so that he would get arrested and be deported from the U.S. before he got a chance to testify in a trial as a victim of assault. The perpetrator of that hoax now faces his own charges.

Meanwhile, as the Karimis continue to fight Ribvar’s deportation proceedings, 10 other Iranians are also facing the prospect of returning to Iran. Read about those other Iranians here.

“Under Secretary Noem, DHS has been full throttle on identifying and arresting known or suspected terrorists and violent extremists that illegally entered this country, came in through Biden’s fraudulent parole programs or otherwise,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We have been saying we are getting the worst of the worst out—and we are. We don’t wait until a military operation to execute; we proactively deliver on President Trump’s mandate to secure the homeland.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

