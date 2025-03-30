Quantcast
Sunday, March 30, 2025

Iran Responds to President Trump’s Letter Proposing Nuclear Talks

Iran's foreign minister said the response was delivered through Oman...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that Tehran has responded to President Trump’s letter proposing nuclear talks that was sent to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni.

“The official response comprises a letter wherein our viewpoints regarding the status quo and Mr. Trump’s letter have been fully laid out and relayed to the other side,” Araghchi said, according to Iran’s IRNA news agency.

Araghchi said the message was delivered through Oman, which has a history of mediating between the US and Iran. He reiterated Iran’s opposition to direct talks with the US in the face of Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign,” which has involved increasing sanctions and threats of military action.

But Iran is leaving the door open to negotiations through intermediaries, something Aragchi also reaffirmed. “Indirect negotiations, though, can continue, as they existed in the past,” he said.

According to Axios, Trump’s letter to Khamenei gave Iran a two-month deadline to reach a deal with the US. If an agreement isn’t reached in that time, the threat of US or Israeli military action against Iran’s nuclear program would rise significantly.

Despite all the hype around Iran’s nuclear program, US intelligence agencies reaffirmed in their annual threat assessment that there’s no evidence Tehran is working toward a nuclear weapon.

The hype over Iran’s nuclear program revolves around the enrichment of some uranium at 60%, the highest level Iran has achieved but still lower than the 90% needed for weapons-grade. Iran first took the step to enrich at 60% in response to a 2021 Israeli sabotage attack against its Natanz nuclear facility, which was meant to sabotage talks between the Biden administration and Tehran.

Iran is still a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it won’t enrich uranium beyond the 60% level.

Amid increasing US and Israeli threats about its nuclear program, Iran has recently pointed out that Israel has a secret nuclear weapons stockpile, and its nuclear program is not subject to IAEA inspections since Israel is not a signatory to the NPT.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘No One Wants Her’: New Book Reveals Biden Officials’ True Feelings on Kamala
Next article
Trial Will Determine Who Will Pay $600m Settlement in Disastrous Train Derailment

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com