Quantcast
Thursday, August 8, 2024

DHS Memo: Iranian Jihadist Assassins May Be Infiltrating U.S. via Mexico

'With significant government of Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah influence and presence in the Western Hemisphere, OFO could see cross-border travel of operatives, money and or materials to support operations in the United States...'

Posted by Elias Irizarry
Iran attack
An armed man stands in a window of the parliament building during an attack by militants in Tehran, Iran. / PHOTO: Fars News Agency via AP

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) A Homeland Security memo sounded the alarm on Wednesday that Iranian agents, or proxies such as Hezbollah, may attempt to infiltrate the United States through the widely exposed southern border.

The Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations issued the warning to all field offices, according to a memo received by Just the News.

“The seniority of the targets, the sensitive locations of the strikes, and their near simultaneity represents [sic] an escalation in tension in the region and raises concerns of additional reprisals from Iran and its regional proxies,” the memo said.

“With significant government of Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah influence and presence in the Western Hemisphere, OFO could see cross-border travel of operatives, money and or materials to support operations in the United States,” it added.

Former President Donald Trump shared the warning on the social media platform Truth Social.

Tensions with Iran have reached new heights after the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the capital city of Iran.

Iran has accused Israel of perpetrating the attack—an embarrassing blow for Iranian leaders who personally invited Haniyeh as a guest to the country’s presidential inauguration and promised his safe-keeping.

Trump was the likely subject of a recently foiled Iran-sponsored terror plot, in which a Pakistani was allegedly attempting to hire hitmen to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil.

Iranian agents aren’t the only threat that Homeland Security warned about infiltrating the United States through the southern border.

As recently as July, Homeland Security investigators warned that a Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua was given the “green light” by leaders to fire at law enforcement, alleging that the gang has been pouring through the border illegally.

Alongside this, federal prosecutors exposed a sex trafficking ring by the same gang in Louisiana that thrived off abusing the asylum process to smuggle prostitutes across the border.

“Under Border Czar Kamala, illegal aliens on the terror watchlist have been encountered from at least 36 different countries—most of which hate us,” said RNC Rapid Response Director Jacob Schneider in a press release.

“In fact, tens of thousands of illegals from ‘countries that could present national security risks’ have illegally crossed the southern border in FY2024 alone,” Schneider added. “This isn’t just incompetence—it’s criminal negligence.”

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Butler Coroner Says Only One Gunshot Hit Trump Shooter—Contradicting Previous Reports
Next article
Georgia Election Board Reopens Fulton County Probe of 2020 Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com