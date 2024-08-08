DHS Memo: Iranian Jihadist Assassins May Be Infiltrating U.S. via Mexico

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) A Homeland Security memo sounded the alarm on Wednesday that Iranian agents, or proxies such as Hezbollah, may attempt to infiltrate the United States through the widely exposed southern border.

The Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations issued the warning to all field offices, according to a memo received by Just the News.

“The seniority of the targets, the sensitive locations of the strikes, and their near simultaneity represents [sic] an escalation in tension in the region and raises concerns of additional reprisals from Iran and its regional proxies,” the memo said.

“With significant government of Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah influence and presence in the Western Hemisphere, OFO could see cross-border travel of operatives, money and or materials to support operations in the United States,” it added.

Former President Donald Trump shared the warning on the social media platform Truth Social.

Tensions with Iran have reached new heights after the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the capital city of Iran.

Iran has accused Israel of perpetrating the attack—an embarrassing blow for Iranian leaders who personally invited Haniyeh as a guest to the country’s presidential inauguration and promised his safe-keeping.

Trump was the likely subject of a recently foiled Iran-sponsored terror plot, in which a Pakistani was allegedly attempting to hire hitmen to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil.

Iranian agents aren’t the only threat that Homeland Security warned about infiltrating the United States through the southern border.

As recently as July, Homeland Security investigators warned that a Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua was given the “green light” by leaders to fire at law enforcement, alleging that the gang has been pouring through the border illegally.

NEW: CBP source provided an internal CBP intelligence bulletin revealing tattoos/identifiers for Tren De Aragua, the Venezuelan prison gang that has been entering the U.S. illegally through the southern border.

Both CBP source & an ICE source expressed frustration that these… pic.twitter.com/Vnd13Z4y2Q — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 7, 2024

Alongside this, federal prosecutors exposed a sex trafficking ring by the same gang in Louisiana that thrived off abusing the asylum process to smuggle prostitutes across the border.

“Under Border Czar Kamala, illegal aliens on the terror watchlist have been encountered from at least 36 different countries—most of which hate us,” said RNC Rapid Response Director Jacob Schneider in a press release.

“In fact, tens of thousands of illegals from ‘countries that could present national security risks’ have illegally crossed the southern border in FY2024 alone,” Schneider added. “This isn’t just incompetence—it’s criminal negligence.”

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.