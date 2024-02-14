WATCH: Hunt Bros. Floor Trader Discusses Epic 1980 Silver Squeeze

(Money Metals News Service) The story of the Hunt brothers and their attempt to “corner the silver market” in 1979 and 1980 is a classic example of speculative investment, market manipulation, and government intervention on a grand scale.

Peter Thomas was present on the trading floor during this period and shares his account of this historic silver market incident with our friend David Morgan of TheMorganReport.com.

The Hunt brothers, Herbert and Nelson “Bunker” Hunt, heirs to an oil fortune, embarked on a bold strategy in the late 1970s. Their belief in inevitable inflation and the subsequent devaluation of paper currency led them to silver, a precious metal they viewed as a safeguard against economic instability.