Thursday, June 26, 2025

Insurrection? Leftists Storm Capitol over Trump Bill

Capitol Police said 34 people were taken into custody...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
The gallows built on Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill have been used as a political prop to argue that Jan. 6 was an insurrection. But it's still unclear who built the gallows. PHOTO: AP
The gallows built on Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill have been used as a political prop to argue that Jan. 6 was an insurrection. But it's still unclear who built the gallows. PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) More than two dozen individuals were arrested Wednesday after unlawfully storming the U.S. Capitol in protest of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” prompting demands that prosecutors treat the chaos with the zero-tolerance approach used after Jan. 6.

Capitol Police said 34 people were taken into custody, including several in wheelchairs. They were protesting leftist claims that the Trump-backed bill would cut Medicaid.

Some of the rowdy demonstrators wore t-shirts reading “Healthcare Cuts Will Kill”—while chanting “No cuts to Medicaid!”

Several others lay on the floor, clinging to protest signs as police struggled to escort them out. Video shared by Fox News showed Capitol officers attempting to rip signs from their hands.

On X, the popular page “Libs of TikTok” mocked the left’s rhetoric around Jan. 6 defendants, whom they called so-called insurrectionists.

“Leftists staged an insurrection today at the Capitol,” the page posted. “Arrest all of them, throw them in gulags, and sentence them to 17 years in prison. Those are the rules.” 

The sarcastic post appeared to reference the Biden administration’s aggressive targeting of Trump supporters who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to protest the certification of the 2020 election. 

From 2021 to 2025, the DOJ charged more than 1,500 Americans for actions tied to Jan 6. Many of the defendants did not even set foot in the Capitol and included elderly grandmothers, veterans, and others with no prior criminal record. 

President Donald Trump walked back those charges by pardoning anyone involved in the protests, effectively ending what Republicans have long rebuked as lawfare. 

Democrats briefly called the pardons an “abuse of power,” though the outrage quickly fell flat given former President Joe Biden had previously issued blanket pardons for a decade’s worth of offenses protecting political allies, his own son and siblings. 

This marked the first time in U.S. history that a president used the pardon power to shield his immediate family. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New Plan Proposed to Sell Public Lands, Following Opposition

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com