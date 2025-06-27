Insurrection? Leftists Storm Capitol over Trump Bill

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) More than two dozen individuals were arrested Wednesday after unlawfully storming the U.S. Capitol in protest of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” prompting demands that prosecutors treat the chaos with the zero-tolerance approach used after Jan. 6.

Capitol Police said 34 people were taken into custody, including several in wheelchairs. They were protesting leftist claims that the Trump-backed bill would cut Medicaid.

Some of the rowdy demonstrators wore t-shirts reading “Healthcare Cuts Will Kill”—while chanting “No cuts to Medicaid!”

Leftists staged an insurrection today at the Capitol Arrest all of them, throw them in gulags, and sentence them to 17 years in prison. Those are the rules.pic.twitter.com/DCHMw9aHXg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2025

Several others lay on the floor, clinging to protest signs as police struggled to escort them out. Video shared by Fox News showed Capitol officers attempting to rip signs from their hands.

On X, the popular page “Libs of TikTok” mocked the left’s rhetoric around Jan. 6 defendants, whom they called so-called insurrectionists.

“Leftists staged an insurrection today at the Capitol,” the page posted. “Arrest all of them, throw them in gulags, and sentence them to 17 years in prison. Those are the rules.”

The sarcastic post appeared to reference the Biden administration’s aggressive targeting of Trump supporters who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to protest the certification of the 2020 election.

From 2021 to 2025, the DOJ charged more than 1,500 Americans for actions tied to Jan 6. Many of the defendants did not even set foot in the Capitol and included elderly grandmothers, veterans, and others with no prior criminal record.

President Donald Trump walked back those charges by pardoning anyone involved in the protests, effectively ending what Republicans have long rebuked as lawfare.

Democrats briefly called the pardons an “abuse of power,” though the outrage quickly fell flat given former President Joe Biden had previously issued blanket pardons for a decade’s worth of offenses protecting political allies, his own son and siblings.

This marked the first time in U.S. history that a president used the pardon power to shield his immediate family.