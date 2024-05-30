Quantcast
Wednesday, May 29, 2024

In Fired-Up Letter, Justice Alito Stands Strong Against Baseless Recusal Calls

'I am therefore required to reject your request...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito
US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is pushing back against demands for his recusal in cases related to the Jan. 6 protest.  

These demands follow dubious reports by a leftist newspaper about a flag flown at his home. 

In letters addressed to lawmakers on Wednesday, Alito argued that their recusal demands “do not meet the conditions” required by judicial ethics laws. 

“I am confident that a reasonable person who is not motivated by political or ideological considerations or a desire to affect the outcome of Supreme Court cases would conclude that the facts recounted above do not meet the applicable standard for recusal,” Alito wrote.  

“I am therefore required to reject your request,” he added. 

The lawmakers’ recusal demand centers on The New York Times’s report that an upside-down U.S. flag was flown at Alito’s home. 

The Times claimed, citing leftist sources, that this flag has been adopted by Trump supporters to protest the 2020 presidential election results. 

However, there is little evidence linking this flag to the 2020 election protests. 

In another incident, The Times accused Alito of flying the “An Appeal to Heaven” flag, which the newspaper claimed was flown by protesters on Jan. 6. 

Alito clarified that the flags were displayed by his wife and not by him.  

Additionally, the “An Appeal to Heaven” flag is primarily viewed as controversial by the left, which also criticizes the Founding Fathers, the Constitution and the National Anthem. 

In his letters, Alito emphasized that he had no involvement in flying the flags.  

“My wife is fond of flying flags,” Alito wrote. “I am not. She was solely responsible for having flagpoles put up at our residence and our vacation home and has flown a wide variety of flags over the years.” 

Alito continued, “In addition to the American flag, she has flown other patriotic flags (including a favorite flag thanking veterans), college flags, flags supporting sports teams, state and local flags, flags of nations from which the ancestors of family members came, flags of places we have visited, seasonal flags, and religious flags.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
