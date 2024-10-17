Quantcast
In Bizarre Eulogy, Clinton Boasts RFK Jr.’s Deceased Mother Flirted with Him

'I thought your mother was the cat’s meow...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAFormer President Bill Clinton made bizarre remarks Wednesday while eulogizing Ethel Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s mother and widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. 

Clinton, whose sexual deviancy was infamous during his political career, bragged that Ethel flirted with him and called her a “cat’s meow.”

“I was trying to think whether I could say anything that would add to what others have said and I doubt that, but I will tell you this,” Clinton said. “I thought your mother was the cat’s meow. She would flirt with me in the most innocent ways.”

These comments, which many described as inappropriate, drew laughter from the Kennedy family at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

Watch the full remarks below.

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama joined Clinton in delivering eulogies for Ethel, who died Oct. 10 after complications from a stroke.

During his remarks, Biden credited Ethel with helping him through the tragic deaths of his first wife, Nelia, and daughter, Naomi. 

“She got me through a time I didn’t want to stick around,” Biden said.  

He later added, “You know, the fact is, like she did for the country, Ethel helped my family find a way forward with principle and purpose.” 

Obama shared how he met Ethel at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, where she allegedly told him he was “going places.” 

Ethel was married to Robert for 15 years until his assassination on June 5, 1968. They had 11 children, including RFK Jr., who recently ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024.

 

Copyright 2024.
