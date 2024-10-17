Quantcast
Wednesday, October 16, 2024

AOC Blasts Fetterman’s ‘Bleak Dunk Attempt’ after Latest X Spat

'The tragedy in Gaza is 100% on Hamas. Stop using civilians and hospitals as shields, surrender, and release all remaining hostages—and this ends...'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
(Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., lashed out at Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., this week after he called her out for opposing the Biden administration’s continued support of Israel.

Fetterman shared an article on X in which Ocasio–Cortez blasted the Biden administration for providing “unrestrained” military aid to Israel as it combats Hamas and Hezbollah.

“The horrors unfolding in northern Gaza are the result of a completely unrestrained Netanyahu gov, fully armed by the Biden admin while food aid is blocked and patients are bombed in hospitals,” Ocasio–Cortez said.

Fetterman responded in a post of his own, arguing that the only people responsible for the destruction in Gaza were the Hamas terrorists Israel is fighting.

“The tragedy in Gaza is 100% on Hamas. Stop using civilians and hospitals as shields, surrender, and release all remaining hostages—and this ends,” Fetterman said.

Ocasio–Cortez hit back, arguing that she simply cares “about little kids dying” in Gaza.

“I dunno man. … I care about human rights,” she said.

“I care that billions of US tax dollars’ worth of weapons are carrying out unspeakable atrocities,” she continued. “I care enough for us to do better. Hope this bleak dunk attempt gets you whatever it is you’re going for.”

She did not bother to address whether Hamas should release its hostages.

Fetterman and Ocasio–Cortez have clashed at least once before, earlier this year, after Fetterman mocked her “catfight” with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., during a committee hearing.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that Fetterman, once considered to be a fellow progressive member of the fringe Left, was a “bully.”

Fetterman dismissed her insult as “absurd.”

“If everyone on the committee was proud of what they‘ve produced, they are entitled to their opinion,” he explained. “Or if they feel that this is the kind of [behavior] that you want to send to a classroom of 8th grade civics kind of students across America, that’s their choice.”

