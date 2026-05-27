Oops! Anti-ICE Hecklers Thought Hispanic ICE Agents Were Detainees

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An awkward moment unfolded outside an anti-ICE protest at a New Jersey detention facility when demonstrators loudly cheered two Hispanic men exiting the building — only to discover the pair were actually federal agents in plainclothes.

“Welcome, brothers,” a protester said in Spanish, as two men emerged from Delaney Hall Detention Facility through a secured gate under guard supervision.

“Wohoo! Yay!” other protesters cheered, as captured by Footage from FreedomNews.TV.

Their celebration was short-lived as officers quickly pointed out the irony: the two men were federal agents outside their federal uniforms.

“They work here,” one officer said, with another adding, “They work here, you dumbasses.”

The exchange played out as the agents laughed.

🔥 LMAO! Two brown guys just walked out of ICE’s Newark facility, and leftists started CHEERING … only to find out they WORK THERE 🤣 “THEY WORK HERE, DUMBASSES!” Other facility staffers can be seen laughing at the rioters from behind the gate 😂😂 Clowns 🤡 Leftist racism!… pic.twitter.com/3HmyotTKl9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 26, 2026

Protesters had gathered outside Delaney Hall over allegations of human rights violations at the detention center during the Memorial Day weekend.

Among those present were New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, Sen. Andy Kim, and Rep. Rob Menendez.