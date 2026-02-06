Friday, February 6, 2026

After Defying Epstein Subpoenas, Clintons Now Have Another Special Request

'The Clintons are going to Clinton and try to spin the facts...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton / IMAGE: The Star via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is now asking for another accommodation after repeatedly declining to comply with congressional subpoenas, seeking to have her deposition held publicly. 

Clinton made the request in a post on X on Thursday, accusing House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of turning the investigation into an “exercise in distraction.” 

She claimed the committee should hold the deposition publicly for the purported sake of transparency. 

“So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public,” Clinton wrote. “You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there.” 

The request comes after weeks of back-and-forth between Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and the House Oversight Committee over subpoenas seeking their testimony about their knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein. 

The committee issued the subpoenas on Aug. 5, 2025, scheduling depositions for Oct. 9 and Oct. 14. Both Clintons failed to appear. 

After the depositions were rescheduled for Dec. 17 and 18, the Clintons again declined. A third attempt to secure their testimony on Jan. 13 and 14 was also unsuccessful. 

The Clintons only agreed to sit for depositions after several House Oversight Committee Democrats joined Republicans in advancing contempt of Congress proceedings over their repeated refusals to comply. 

In response to Clinton’s Thursday demand for a public hearing, the House Oversight Committee accused the Clintons of misrepresenting routine deposition procedures. 

“The Clintons are going to Clinton and try to spin the facts. On Tuesday, at the eleventh hour, their lawyers, Jonathan Skladany and Ashley Callen, said their clients accepted the terms of the depositions,” the committee wrote. 

The committee said those same procedures have been used for every witness in the investigation, including Republicans such as former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta.  

“Then they pretended that we were moving the goalpost when they received, along with the subpoenas, the House deposition guidance that explicitly mentions video recordings,” it added. “We are not going to debate the meaning of the word “is.” We are going to get answers for the American people.” 

The committee closed off by adding: “The full truth. The buck stops here.” 

