Illegals Say They Want Biden Reelected, Fear Trump Won’t Let Them In

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Illegal aliens who are waiting to cross the southern border into the U.S. said that they want Joe Biden to win in the upcoming election because they are afraid that they would not be allowed into the country if Donald Trump regains control of the White House again.

“If it’s Trump, it doesn’t matter how much I work or want to work. They won’t let me in,” Richard Betancourt, 46, said while he and hundreds of other illegals were waiting to cross the border at a makeshift encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, the Free Press reported.

Another illegal, 26-year-old Alejandra Falcon, who has spent the past eight months traveling to the border from Caracas, Venezuela, also expressed his desire for Biden to win.

“[If Biden] doesn’t win, I can’t imagine what will happen,” Falcon said.

While Trump was in office, he tried to tackle illegal immigration by cutting down on the number of refugees getting green cards and visas and attempted to build a wall across the southern border, the New York Post reported.

However, soon after he left the office, illegal border crossings surged and reached an all-time high of 2.2 million back in 2022.

Since Biden stepped into the Oval Office, nearly 7.3 million illegals have now crossed the southwest border into the U.S., a figure greater than the population of 36 individual states, the news source reported.

On his campaign trail, Trump has hit out at Biden for what he calls a “border bloodbath,” as illegals in major cities continue to commit crimes.

The strategy of telling the truth has seemed to pay off, with nearly seven in 10 voters saying they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the border, according to an AP-NORC poll that was released on March 29, 2024.

In addition to that, a growing number of voters also expressed concerns about the number of illegals committing crimes in the country.