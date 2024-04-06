Quantcast
Saturday, April 6, 2024

UCLA Med. School Students Forced to Pray for ‘Mama Earth’ During Required Lecture

'Mama earth was never meant to be bought, sold, pimped or played...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Stanford University
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif., another leftist institution. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) First-year medical students at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) were forced to take a course on “structural racism,” during which a guest speaker demanded that students must bow down to “mama earth.”

Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia, also has a history of praising Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, according to students in the class and audio obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Gray-Garcia, who has referred to last year’s terrorist attacks as “justice,” began the March 27, 2024, class by leading students in a “non-secular prayer” to “the ancestors,” instructing everyone to get on their knees and touch the floor, “mama earth,” with their fists.

After at least half of the assembled students complied, Gray-Garcia proceeded to thank American Indian tribes for preserving “what the settlers call L.A.,” and remind students of the city’s “herstory,” the obtained audio revealed.

The far-left “prayer” also included a benediction for “black,” “brown” and “houseless people” who die because of the “crapatalist lie” of “private property.”

“Mama earth was never meant to be bought, sold, pimped or played,” Gray-Garcia said.

Then, a self-described “poverty scholar,” while wearing a keffiyeh (pro-Palestine scarf) that covered her entire face, led the class in chants of “Free, Free Palestine” as faculty and staff looked on in silence.

Gray-Garcia later referred to modern medicine as “white science” and spoke up against the “occupation” of “Turtle Island” — the United States — before asking students to stand for a second prayer, with nearly every student complying.

When one of the students refused to participate, an unidentified UCLA administrator inquired about the student’s identity, implying that the student could be punished for “wrongthink.”

“The net effect was that UCLA staff intimidated first-year medical students into participating in a religious service in derogation of their own personal beliefs,” UCLA’s Jewish Faculty Resilience Group wrote to university chancellor Gene Block on March 31, 2024.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Democrats Suddenly Pretend to Care about Border Security
Next article
Illegals Say They Want Biden Reelected, Fear Trump Won’t Let Them In

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com