UCLA Med. School Students Forced to Pray for ‘Mama Earth’ During Required Lecture

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) First-year medical students at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) were forced to take a course on “structural racism,” during which a guest speaker demanded that students must bow down to “mama earth.”

Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia, also has a history of praising Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, according to students in the class and audio obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Gray-Garcia, who has referred to last year’s terrorist attacks as “justice,” began the March 27, 2024, class by leading students in a “non-secular prayer” to “the ancestors,” instructing everyone to get on their knees and touch the floor, “mama earth,” with their fists.

After at least half of the assembled students complied, Gray-Garcia proceeded to thank American Indian tribes for preserving “what the settlers call L.A.,” and remind students of the city’s “herstory,” the obtained audio revealed.

The far-left “prayer” also included a benediction for “black,” “brown” and “houseless people” who die because of the “crapatalist lie” of “private property.”

“Mama earth was never meant to be bought, sold, pimped or played,” Gray-Garcia said.

Then, a self-described “poverty scholar,” while wearing a keffiyeh (pro-Palestine scarf) that covered her entire face, led the class in chants of “Free, Free Palestine” as faculty and staff looked on in silence.

Gray-Garcia later referred to modern medicine as “white science” and spoke up against the “occupation” of “Turtle Island” — the United States — before asking students to stand for a second prayer, with nearly every student complying.

When one of the students refused to participate, an unidentified UCLA administrator inquired about the student’s identity, implying that the student could be punished for “wrongthink.”

“The net effect was that UCLA staff intimidated first-year medical students into participating in a religious service in derogation of their own personal beliefs,” UCLA’s Jewish Faculty Resilience Group wrote to university chancellor Gene Block on March 31, 2024.