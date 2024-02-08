Illegal Immigrants Reveal Plans to Vote for Biden in Upcoming Election

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A viral video posted this week by conservative “citizen journalist” Nick Shirley showed that illegal immigrants planned to vote in the 2024 election for Democrat President Joe Biden.

While the video did not specify a location, another video posted two days later from what appeared to be the same location indicated that it was Denver, where the surge of illegals has become so overwhelming that Democrat Mayor Mike Johnston recently threatened to begin turning people away.

For now, though, the Mile-High City is continuing to offer them free short-term housing and allowing them to obtain drivers licenses, which could also be used as voter IDs.

Shirley, a Salt Lake City-based YouTuber who began posting content while attending Brigham Young University, has developed a large following as an investigative reporter, conducting a several recent “man on the street” interviews with illegals that debunk leftist narratives about the ongoing border crisis.

Some of the so-called asylum-seekers Shirley interviewed believed that they were entitled to all the rights of U.S. citizenship due to their dubious claims that they had a “credible fear” of returning to their native countries.

“Do you have a right to vote?” Shirley asked in Spanish.

“Those that entered legally have access to vote,” a group of interviewees responded, according to the translation.

When asked which candidate they would vote for, all of the immigrants answered “Joe Biden” because he helped them come to America and was delivering American taxpayer-funded services and programs to them.

“He likes supporting the migrants. He’s a very good person,” said one interviewee, adding that “Trump is a different thing.”

Despite widespread approval of the president among illegal immigrants, the Left repeatedly denies accusations that Biden’s open-border policies are linked to the “Great Replacement”—an effort to gain permanent political majorities by shifting the demographics and establishing a sub-class of quasi-citizens who are entirely reliant on government handouts.

But recognition of its long-term strategy is becoming increasingly common.

Even powerful Democrats—including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez of New York, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Biden himself—have lately become more candid about their true motives.

🚨 Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy admits Democrats' "strategy" on immigration "has failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country," so they're adjusting it pic.twitter.com/IPXCh0WQi2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2024

Red-pilled billionaire Elon Musk recently suggested that the Biden administration is importing a voter base to help win the 2024 election.

“Biden’s strategy is very simple,” Musk wrote in a Friday Twitter post.

“1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible,” he said. “2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state.”

Biden’s strategy is very simple: 1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state. That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective. pic.twitter.com/B9M5ypUOQB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

According to Musk, constantly bolstering their own support base is why they are “encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective.”

Musk did not stop there. He went on to suggest that “every deportation is a lost vote” for the Left. Thus, they feel compelled to import as many illegals as possible before the 2024 election.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.