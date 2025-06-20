Thursday, June 19, 2025

Illegal Alien Brandished Knife in Threat to Trump-Appointed US Attorney

Mainstream media has referred to him as an "Albany man," similar to how suspected MS-13 human trafficker Kilmar Abrego was deemed a "Maryland man"...

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAAn illegal alien from El Salvador attempted to murder President Donald Trump’s hand-picked prosecutor for the Northern District of New York, the DOJ announced Thursday. 

Prosecutors said that Saul Morales-Garcia, an illegal alien from El Salvador, lunged at U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III while brandishing a knife and shouting aggressively in a foreign language just steps from Sarcone’s downtown Albany office. 

Prosecutors said Morales-Garcia entered the country illegally in 2021 after a prior deportation. Mainstream media has referred to him as an “Albany man,” similar to how suspected MS-13 human trafficker Kilmar Abrego was deemed a “Maryland man.”

He now faces state charges of attempted second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and menacing in the second degree.  

The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations may pursue federal charges.

While Sarcone was not injured, he said the incident left him rattled.  

“I felt an obligation to the public as the chief Federal law enforcement officer in the district that includes the city of Albany,” Sarcone said in a press statement. “I feared for my life but I couldn’t let this individual harm and potentially kill others.” 

The incident occurred shortly after Sarcone left his office. Morales-Garcia allegedly ran toward him with a knife, prompting Sarcone to seek refuge inside a nearby Hilton hotel. 

As Morales-Garcia fled, Sarcone feared he might attack a civilian and stepped outside the lobby to draw the illegal alien’s attention. 

Sarcone had contacted Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr. to summon local law enforcement. 

Once outside, Morales-Garcia allegedly charged at Sarcone again while making a throat-slitting gesture with the knife. 

“I am relieved that no one was harmed,” Sarcone said. “I appreciated the swift response by the Albany County Sheriff’s office which was within minutes although it seemed like an eternity.” 

