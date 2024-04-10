IG: Drunken FBI Chief Took Subordinate to Strip Club and Got Frisky in Uber Ride

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department’s Inspector General released a report Tuesday about an FBI assistant section chief who had an “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate.

According to the DOJ-IG, the unnamed FBI official “accompanied the subordinate to multiple drinking establishments, including a strip club; drank excessively with the subordinate; and engaged in sexual contact with the subordinate in a rideshare vehicle.”

The FBI assistant section chief also failed to disclose the relationship with the subordinate, and also engaged in an inappropriate hiring or organizational decision by giving the subordinate a temporary duty assignment.

The DOJ-IG said it provided its report on the matter to the FBI for “appropriate action.”

The DOJ-IG report is the latest in a series of revelations about sexual misconduct within the FBI.

Last month, the DOJ-IG released a separate report about a now-retired FBI special agent in charge, or SAC, who arranged to have his or her spouse sit on a committee and receive a cash award as a result.

That investigation found that the SAC indeed violated federal ethics regulations and related FBI policies by directing a subordinate to complete the paperwork necessary for the spouse to receive the award.

The SAC retired before the DOJ-IG could compel the official to be interviewed. The report doesn’t state whether the DOJ-IG compelled the spouse to be interviewed.

Despite finding numerous instances of illegal activity in the FBI, the DOJ-IG’s investigations have often not led to prosecutions.

For instance, declined to prosecute a retired senior FBI official who solicited prostitutes from a foreign national’s massage parlor while he was still working for the bureau, according to a report released last October.

That OIG report came nearly two years after the OIG released a related report, which found that four FBI officials had sex with prostitutes while posted overseas, while a fifth also tried to—and all but one “lacked candor” about it during interviews and lie-detector test.

It was also alleged that one of the FBI officials provided another of the officials a package containing approximately 100 white pills to deliver to a foreign law enforcement officer.

According to that December 2021 report, two FBI officials resigned, two retired, and one was removed—all while the OIG’s investigation was ongoing.

The OIG’s December 2021 report said it referred the findings to the FBI for “appropriate action,” but nothing public has been revealed about the matter since then.

Meanwhile, the DOJ continues to prosecute the leading Republican presidential candidate, journalists, peaceful protestors and other non-violent dissidents—underscoring the widespread complaints about the U.S. having a two-tiered justice system.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.