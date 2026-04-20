Monday, April 20, 2026

Identities Revealed by Respective Mothers of 8 Children Shot to Death

Shreveport and Caddo Parish have 15 homicides to date in the calendar year....

Posted by Headline USA Editor
New York City Police
Members of the New York police crime scene unit pick up cups marking the spots where bullets lie as they investigate the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(Darren Svan and Alan Wooten, The Center Square) Mothers and the coroner’s office of a Louisiana parish have identified the eight children ages 3-11 killed early Sunday.

The office of Dr. Todd Thoma, the Caddo Parish coroner, said the shooting was just before 6 a.m. in the 300 block of West 79th Street. Lawmen are still investigating and autopsies have been requested for each of the victims.

Identified by the mothers, the children killed were Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5.

Two women were also shot and remain in critical condition. Police said one of the women is the mother of seven of the children. A teenage boy who jumped from the roof to escape the violence was also injured.

Shreveport and Caddo Parish have 15 homicides to date in the calendar year.

According to police, 31-year-old Shamar Elkins is the suspect – and father to seven of the children – who hijacked a car, led a chase into Bossier City, and was eventually shot and killed.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith on Sunday said a motive was yet to be determined. He asked for patience from the community.

“I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur,” he said.

The community will gather for a prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m. to honor the young victims.

“What began as a domestic dispute has ended in irreversible harm,” said Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart. “This reality underscores a truth we must continue to confront: Domestic violence is not a private matter. It is a community issue with far-reaching consequences, often affecting the most vulnerable among us – our children.”

Shreveport City Council is expected to share more information later Monday.

“Today, we grieve,” Stewart said. “In the days ahead, we must stand together in resolve to honor these lives by continuing the work of prevention, protection and support.”

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