Identities of More SPLC Informants Revealed

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Post has uncovered the identities of two more Southern Poverty Law Center informants as the Justice Department looks to prosecute the group for secretly paying Nazis and Klansmen to serve as spies.

The DOJ’s indictment lists nine different informants, but doesn’t name them. The informants include the former imperial wizard of the United Klans of America, a former officer in the National Socialist Movement, the former chairman of the National Alliance, and someone who helped organize the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally.

According to the Post, the ex-Klan imperial wizard is Bradley Scott Jenkins, “who remained a committed racist until his death in 2023 aged 50.”

“Jenkins, who died an unemployed father-of-three at 50, was one of the ‘informants’ referred to as ‘F-unknown’ in the indictment against the SPLC,” the Post reported. “The UKA is believed to continue with a new leader.”

It’s nice to be vindicated. Took 7 years but I’ll take it. pic.twitter.com/PGN1a3TH2V — Gavin McInnes (@Gavin_McInnes) April 27, 2026

The Post interviewed Jenkins’s son, Noah, who said he had no idea his dad was an informant. Jenkins always acted like a true believer, according to the son—an admission that undercuts the SPLC’s claim that it paid informants to disrupt these groups.

Another informant named by the Post is April Chambers, who reportedly a former KKK member whose husband is the “exalted cyclops” of the group.

The Post identified Chambers based on the fact that the indictment says that an SPLC informant in the KKK sued the state of Georgia over their KKK group’s attempt to join the state’s “Adopt-A-Highway” program. According to records, it was Chambers who was involved in that legal battle, which the KKK eventually lost.

Chambers declined to comment to the Post.

Yet another informant, “F-30,” matches the description of Paul Mullet, according to the Post. Mullet is a National Socialist Party of America leader, which the DOJ indictment describes as “the former director of a faction of the Aryan Nations, and a former member of the Ku Klux Klan.”

Headline USA was also able to identify at least one of the informants: ‘F-39’ is likely former National Alliance accountant Randolph Dilloway. The indictment says he was paid $6,000 to take the blame for stealing documents. That information aligns with a lawsuit from around that time accusing Dilloway of being paid over $5,000 by the SPLC to steal documents.

I believe 'F-39' is former National Alliance accountant Randolph Dilloway.

The indictment says he was paid $6K to take the blame for stealing documents.

And sure enough, a lawsuit from that time accused Dilloway of being paid over $5,000 by the SPLC to steal documents. pic.twitter.com/hU5hUeabyi — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 22, 2026

Critics have noted that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have used the SPLC’s informant network to skirt constitutional restrictions on domestic surveillance.

“Attorney General Janet Reno would not allow the FBI much latitude in developing intelligence inside the far-right due to concerns that such activities might violate existing departmental guidelines on ‘domestic spying,’” J.D. Cash and Roger Charles wrote in July 2005 for the McCurtain Daily Gazette.

“To skirt Reno’s policies, the FBI developed a relationship with cutouts such as the SPLC that could use their own spies to do what the FBI could not. These non-government agents then passed their intelligence products back to the bureau.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.