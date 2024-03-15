Quantcast
6 Middle Schoolers Charged w/ Hate Crimes for Mock ‘Slave Auction’ on Snapchat

'I intend to be very clear: Hatred and racism have no place in this community, and where this behavior becomes criminal, I will ensure that we act, and act with swift resolve...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Six middle-school children have been arrested and charged with hate crimes for their participation in a Snapchat mock “slave auction,” The Blaze reported.

Hampden, Massachusetts, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters that six Southwick Regional School students were charged with online bullying for their actions.

“I intend to be very clear: Hatred and racism have no place in this community, and where this behavior becomes criminal, I will ensure that we act, and act with swift resolve, as we did here, to uncover it and bring it to the light of justice,” he said.

The DA also drew attention to the fact that, in this instance, racism was combined with another form of evil: bullying.

The incident prompted the DA to initiate a three-pronged plan to address racist attitudes, including the creation of a new police unit that will specifically target potential bullies or racists.

But measures taken by local authorities have not satisfied everybody.

