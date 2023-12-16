McCarthy’s Handpicked Successor Ousted from Congressional Bid

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Kevin McCarthy, the former House speaker set to leave Congress, has endured a turbulent couple of weeks after his chosen successor was removed from the California race to replace him.

State Rep. Vince Fong’s last-minute entry into the congressional race violated California state law. Specifically, the secretary of state halted Fong’s bid due to his existing filing for re-election to the California Assembly, Politico reported on Friday.

Initially, Fong decided against running for the open seat because State Sen. Shannon Grove, the presumed favorite candidate, was in the running. However, Grove later announced that she wouldn’t seek to replace McCarthy, paving the way for Fong to announce his candidacy.

Soon after, McCarthy endorsed Fong, referring to him as a “friend” and a reliable candidate. “There is no one that I trust more to continue the fight for common-sense and conservative values in Washington DC. I am proud to endorse my friend Vince Fong for Congress,” McCarthy said, according to the Sacramento Bee.

According to Politico, state law forbids candidates from withdrawing after the last Friday’s filing deadline. The chaos stemmed from McCarthy’s sudden announcement that he wouldn’t seek re-election and would step down by the end of 2023, instead.

“The Secretary of State’s office has determined that Mr. Fong’s filed nomination papers for Congressional District 20 were improperly submitted,” the California Department of State claimed on Friday.

“Mr. Fong will not appear on the list of certified candidates for Congressional District 20 that our office will transmit to county election officials on candidates on December 28,” it added

Fong pledged to challenge the decision through a lawsuit, alleging interference by California State Secretary Shirley Weber, a Democrat.

“Voters in the 20th Congressional District have a right to choose the candidate of their choice to represent them in Congress,” Fong said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I will fight the Secretary of State’s misguided decision and do whatever it takes to give voters in our community a real choice in this election because the voters choose our elected officials, not Sacramento,” he added.

Tulare County Sheriff Michael Boudreaux and casino magnate Kyle Kirkland are among the notable contenders seeking the open seat.