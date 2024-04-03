Quantcast
Tuesday, April 2, 2024

House GOP Probe DOJ’s Alleged Retaliation Against Biden Whistleblowers

'The Committees will not tolerate any retaliatory conduct by the DOJ or the IRS against these or any other whistleblowers...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Merrick Garland
Merrick Garland / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Republican lawmakers leading the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden have initiated a separate investigation into relation allegations against federal whistleblowers who raised concerns about interference. 

The DOJ is reportedly investigating Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, the IRS agents who accused the Biden officials of constraining the criminal investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

Both Shapley and Ziegler were involved in the federal investigation, which included alleged tax violations and the purported illegal purchase of a weapon. They both now stand accused of violating the law by speaking publicly about the criminal case against Hunter Biden, House Republicans alleged on Tuesday.

Penned by Reps. James Comer, Jim Jordan and Jason Smith—the chairs of the Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees—letters were directed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel and Special Counsel Jack Weiss, who currently heads the prosecution of Hunter Biden for the mentioned offenses.

Axios was first to report on the letters.

House Republicans alleged that Hunter Biden’s legal representatives launched “an aggressive intimidation campaign” against the whistleblowers who voiced concerns that the DOJ might have exhibited favoritism in its investigations.

In the letters, House Republicans asserted that the DOJ, under Weiss’s special counsel, seemed to have been responsive to this alleged intimidation campaign. 

According to documents referenced in the letter, Weiss implied that Shapley and Ziegler broke the law when they began making accusations regarding the DOJ’s reported interference. 

“The Committees will not tolerate any retaliatory conduct by the DOJ or the IRS against these or any other whistleblowers,” the lawmakers wrote. 

They further elaborated, “Given that the whistleblowers’ disclosures were lawful, if they are under investigation for their protected disclosures to Congress, the Committees are concerned that such an investigation is an attempt to seek retribution against these two brave whistleblowers.” 

The lawmakers demanded that the DOJ, the IRS and Weiss turn over documents relating to any criminal investigation involving either whistleblower. They are required to respond by April 16. However, it is not immediately clear whether the recipients of the letter will comply with these requests. 

The lawmakers are currently probing Joe Biden over his alleged involvement in what Republicans have long portrayed as an illegal influence-peddling scheme—namely, purportedly leveraging the president’s influence to secure business dealings, payments and other benefits. 

Joe Biden has refuted such allegations, often conflicting with the testimony of whistleblowers and his son’s former business associates. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
House Republicans Introduce Bill to Rename Dulles Airport After Trump
Next article
Trump Super PAC Creates Website to Highlight Biden’s Inflation

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com