Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Liz Cheney Tweet Bombarded w/ Fact-Checks after Bogus Trump J6 Claims

'Liz is inciting violence, like democrats did with Floyd...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. / PHOTO: AP

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., received no less than five “fact checks” on Twitter after submitting an error-laden post that desperately attempted to smear former President Donald Trump for inciting violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cheney posted a video of protestors clashing with police officers at the U.S. Capitol building with an accusatory caption blaming Trump for the frenzy, according to Twitchy.

“On Jan 6, Trump thought it would help him to let police officers be violently attacked, so he did,” she said in the post. “He sat in the WH dining room and watched the attack on television, refusing for hours to tell the mob to leave the Capitol. That’s depravity.”

Even though Cheney co-chaired former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked Jan. 6 committee during her final year in office, she appeared to have learned nothing, as almost everything she claimed was demonstrably incorrect.

Despite Cheney’s best efforts to paint Trump as a sociopathic supervillain, Twitter users put the power of the Community Notes function to work and corrected Cheney on her many lies.

“Donald Trump was speaking at The Ellipse until 1:12 pm on January 6, 2021,” the first note read. “His first call to support law enforcement and be peaceful came in the form of a tweet 26 minutes later, at 1:38 pm.”

Another note listed several precise events, their concurrent times and statements by Trump and supporting staff about how the affair transpired.

The note’s author also linked Tucker Carlson’s interview with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, which provided in-depth detail of the order of events on Jan 6.

According to Sund, congressional investigators did not question him about his experience.

Other Twitter users also called Cheney out on her blatant lies.

“What about the new footage of a peaceful crowd being shot with teargas and pepper spray,” one user asked. “Legitimate inquiry.”

“Why is Liz showing you an edited video?” Another user asked. “The full video shows the police pepper spraying and using rubber bullets on peaceful protestors. Liz is inciting violence, like democrats did with Floyd.”

